Alex McLeish: More pressure on Rangers to win semi-final

Alex McLeish believes his old side Rangers are under more pressure than Celtic to win this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The former Ibrox boss insists everyone at Rangers will be desperate to stop Celtic winning the treble this season, and they can do just that when the teams square off at Hampden Park this Sunday.

Having already wrapped up the league and League Cup, Celtic are only two games away from claiming their fourth ever treble.

McLeish dismissed the idea of Celtic being under greater pressure to take one step closer this Sunday because of their position as heavy favourites.

READ MORE - Why the referee awarded Ross County a penalty against Celtic

He told Sky Sports: “I don’t see that Celtic are under pressure. They are riding the crest of a wave. They’ve won the league very comfortably. They’re still unbeaten.

“They’ll be feeling super confident and there will be more pressure on Rangers to try and stop Celtic winning all three trophies this season. That will be in the mind of everyone at Ibrox.

“This is the game where Pedro Caixinha will learn what Rangers Football Club is all about and what it means to play in the derby against Celtic.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: No conspiracy against Celtic | Mourinho to ignore Tierney advice | Ravanelli wants Dundee return