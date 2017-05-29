Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie shrugs off Scott Brown antics

An already admirable Aberdeen performance was distinguished further by the players’ reasoned and sensible reaction to defeat.

The hurt of losing a Scottish Cup final in the dying moments could only have been compounded by the sight of Scott Brown celebrating in front of the Aberdeen fans.

Rather than celebrate with his team-mates at the final whistle, the Celtic skipper stood motionlessly before flexing his arm.

Derek McInnes didn’t seem to mind, the Aberdeen manager shaking Brown’s hand just afterwards, and neither did Shinnie feel it was a big issue – or at least the biggest of the afternoon.

The victors have the right to mark their achievement whatever way they wish, reasoned Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie, pictured right.

“If you have just won the treble you can celebrate how you want,” he said. “It is never nice to watch it and to see him celebrate in front of our fans. I’m not going to lie. It was not nice but that’s football for you.

“It was [uncalled for],” he added. “Players are going to celebrate but it was maybe the wrong place at the wrong time. Naturally you are going to celebrate after the season Celtic have had.

“You couldn’t not notice,” he continued. “It was right in front of our face. The supporters would have seen it as well and it is naturally going to rile you up after losing the game in the last minute.

“He [Brown] plays the pantomime villain and that’s what he loves.

“And that is what the Celtic fans love about him although it is clearly going to rile the Aberdeen fans. But, you just get on with it.”

The Pittodrie club are now required to look to the future, with three of the starting XI at Hampden almost certain to have played their last game for the club.

Ryan Jack and Niall McGinn have already confirmed they are leaving. Defender Ash Taylor, meanwhile, is now out of contract. Peter Pawlett, named on the bench on Saturday, has already signed a pre-contract agreement with MK Dons.

“It is always tough when boys go,” said defender Mark Reynolds. “They have been a huge part of what we have achieved here. I’ve always said the strength of Aberdeen is in the squad.

“We don’t really have many individual match winners but we have a strong group. It is going to be hard to get boys to come and play at that level and fit into the ethos of the club. But the manager has done it before so we have faith in him. I’m sure he will bring in players of the same quality if not better.”