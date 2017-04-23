Aberdeen did not break Scottish Cup player eligibility rules

Scottish football fans on social media have been speculating over Ryan Christie’s inclusion in Aberdeen’s starting XI against Hibs and whether the Scottish Cup finalists broke SFA player eligibility rules. However, The Scotsman can confirm this is not the case.

The on loan Celtic midfielder, who scored Aberdeen’s second in the 3-2 win over Hibs on Saturday, was an unused substitute as Brendan Rodgers’ side defeated Albion Rovers in January.

Under previous SFA rules, some of which are still floating about online, causing the confusion, he would have been cup-tied and Aberdeen would have risked being thrown out the competition by playing him.

The current rules state a player has to take the field in a Scottish Cup game to become cup-tied for another club in later rounds.

The SFA handbook reads: “The players in a team may be changed from match to match, but a club may not play, or list as a named substitute, any player who, in the same season, has already played (as one of the 11 first-named players or as a fielded substitute), for another club in the competition.”

Christie will be unable to play against his parent club in the final as per the stipulations of his loan deal.

Celtic booked their place in next month’s Hampden showdown after defeating Rangers 2-0 in their semi-final match.

