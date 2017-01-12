Why Kilmarnock deserve a Grade D- for their season so far

Joel Sked breaks down the season thus far for every team in our series of Ladbrokes Premiership mid-term report cards.

The good

The team displayed its capabilities in a 2-0 defeat of Hearts and a win in Perth, while the fans have been wowed by Souleymane Coulibaly’s breathtaking goals. There has been game time for young talents.

The bad

Injuries to key personnel has hampered Lee Clark’s progress. The recent 4-0 defeat at Tynecastle was case in point as Clark fielded a patched-up side. Away from home, Killie have been too much of an easy pushover, conceding 23 goals in 11 games. The recruitment strategy could be described as scatter-gun at best. Few of the plethora of signings have had a positive effect.

Star pupil(s)

Rory McKenzie has been reinvented as a central midfielder, using his boundless energy to support the forwards. Coulibaly has scored eight of Killie’s 16 league goals, the majority of which have been thrilling. Greg Taylor has shown promise at left-back and in midfield.

To improve

Getting players back from injury and keeping them fit would give Clark better options. Kris Boyd and Nathan Tyson are the wrong side of 30 and have looked unlikely to score, but the burden on Coulibaly needs to be lessened.

Grade D-

Such a turnaround in the squad, with many players not familiar with Scottish football there was always going to be teething problems. Clark must be concerned at the number of impotent performances.