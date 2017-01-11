Why Inverness CT deserve a Grade F for their season so far

Joel Sked breaks down the season thus far for every team in our series of Ladbrokes Premiership mid-term report cards.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The good

A run of five without defeat, which included a draw at Pittodrie and inflicting Celtic’s only league blotch. Larnell Cole scored a good goal. *Looks around for something else* Let’s move on.

The bad

Forty goals conceded, Richie Foran’s perseverance with Iain Vigurs in a deep midfield position and a 10 match win-less run which has sent them to the bottom of the table. Foran has tried to develop the team from the one under John Hughes but has instead taken them backwards. They lack pace in forward areas, while the reliable spine of the team for the past few seasons is beginning to fray.

Star pupil(s)

When used in a central role Liam Polworth has displayed plenty of promise. Brad McKay looks at home at right-back, while Lonsana Doumbouya has provided the team with a focal point in attack.

To improve

Pretty much everything. The midfield needs to be solidified, instead of the flaky Vigurs, to offer better protection of the defence. More is required from wide areas in support of Doumbouya.

Grade F

Bottom of the league despite possessing Josh Meekings, Gary Warren, Greg Tansey and Ross Draper. The side have regressed. Foran has to take a large share of the blame but the players aren’t entirely blameless themselves.