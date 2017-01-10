Why Celtic deserve a Grade A+ for their season so far

Joel Sked breaks down the season thus far for every team in our series of Ladbrokes Premiership mid-term report cards.

The good

Just about everything. The new manager is having the desired effect on players, staff and fans, while big signings have lived up to their billing. A League Cup has been secured, 20 league games unbeaten and the title all but won, plus qualification to the Champions League with some respectable performances thrown in for good measure, including one of the games of the season in a 3-3 draw with Manchester City. Anything else? Stuart Armstrong, Scott Brown, Moussa Dembele, Tom Rogic, three Old Firm wins, including a 5-1. Not quite perfect but pretty darn close.

The bad

Defeat to Lincoln Red Imps in Brendan Rodgers’ first competitive outing in Champions League qualification. The performance was embarrassing in Gibraltar. Then there was the club’s heaviest ever European defeat, 7-0 to Barcelona.

Star pupil(s)

Any number of players could be mentioned here. The impact Scott Sinclair and Moussa Dembele have had has been exceptional, especially in the big games. However, Stuart Armstrong’s development has epitomised the improvement under Rodgers. He has grown in to a central figure, powerful running from deep, crucial to Celtic’s pressing game and one of the best all-round midfielders in the country.

To improve

Don’t ever draw a game again.

Grade A+

If Celtic had somehow managed to qualify from a Champions League group which included Barcelona and Manchester City the whole grading system would have had to be redefined.