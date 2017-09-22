Who will win the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic?

Our Scotsman Sport staff make their predictions for this weekend’s big clash at Ibrox.

Celtic will travel to Ibrox to take on Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Picture: John Devlin

Craig Fowler: Rangers 0 - 4 Celtic

Tactically Pedro Caixinha has got his approach badly wrong in both Old Firm games he’s been in charge of and there’s little to indicate he’s going to find the answer this time. Until Rangers prove themselves by far and away the second best team in the country, we should continue to expect one-sided thrashings in these fixtures.

Andrew Smith: Rangers 1 - 4 Celtic

These are two teams that simply aren’t on the same level. Moreover, Rangers’ defensive issues won’t help repel Celtic, and neither will the fact that Brendan Rodgers’ men will be gagging to post a big score to reassert themselves in the eyes of their supporters after being on the wrong end of one against PSG last week.

Stephen Halliday: Rangers 1-3 Celtic

The continuing defensive vulnerability of Rangers is likely to be preyed upon once again by the superior pace, power and attacking potency of Rodgers’ side. Celtic will also look to dominate the key battleground of midfield where, on all available evidence so far, they continue to have greater quality.

Joel Sked: Rangers 1 - 3 Celtic

Take the ‘emotion’ of an Old Firm game out of the equation and it is Celtic versus another bog-standard Ladbrokes Premiership team. I think Rangers are slowly improving under Caixinha but there are still enough frailties within the team which puts them alongside the ‘others’ despite their summer outlay. Bruno Alves has been praised to the hilt but even he has displayed moments of weakness. Caixinha can’t go 4-4-2 and leave space between the lines, they need to play smart and counter through Candeias and Windass. However, back to Celtic, this is simply a very good team who are playing with a zen-like mentality which should prevent them being swept up in the occasion, while simultaneously raising their game from third to fourth gear.

Moira Gordon: Rangers 1 - 3 Celtic

Everyone knows the widespread attacking threat posed by Celtic and Rangers’ defensive problems mean they are unlikely to find it easy to snuff that out. They will hope that they can cause Rodgers’ men some concern at the other end but the reality is that there remains a gulf in class.

Aidan Smith: Rangers 1 - 2 Celtic

I’m going for a much closer scoreline than my esteemed colleagues but still a Celtic win. I can see Alfredo Morelos scoring, possibly aided by an error from Craig Gordon - I stress “possibly”, there’s no agenda here. Ultimately, though, the champions will prevail as Ibrox is the last place where they’d want to surrender their Invincibles status, although Rodgers should play Tom Rogic to be sure of victory.

Patrick McPartlin: Rangers 0 - 3 Celtic

Celtic will be looking for a morale-boosting victory ahead of the trip to face Anderlecht - a match they could win - and Rangers’ problems at the back, both tactically and injury-wise, will be a gift for the Celtic attack. Celtic look like winning the midfield battle as well on recent performances, and it’s hard to see this game not ending in a convincing win.

Alan Pattullo: Rangers 1 - 2 Celtic

Rangers have been showing signs of a team beginning to gel in recent outings but worryingly for them, there are few signs of Celtic letting up - domestically at least. The pace and power of the visitors should see them through though it may well be tighter than anticipated a few weeks ago.

