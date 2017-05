The Labrokes Premiership clash between Kilmarnock and Dundee at Rugby Park was haulted in the first-half after an assistant referee was sick. Twice.

The far side linesman Andrew McWilliam took ill during the first half of the bottom six fixture.

Referee Craig Thomson was quick on the scene and did not like what he had witnessed, brandishing the red card to his colleague.

Much to the surprise of those in the ground, McWilliam continued after relieving himself.