Tributes paid as Rangers stalwart Davie Provan dies

Rangers last night paid tribute to defensive stalwart Davie Provan, following the death of the Ibrox club’s hall of famer after a long illness. Provan, who was 75, played 268 times for the club and scored 10 goals in a career that spanned from 1958 to 1970, and which yielded a raft of honours.

The full-back earned his opportunity following a leg break suffered at Wembley by Eric Caldow in 1963. Provan proved an integral part of the club’s treble winning side of 1963/64, and also enjoyed Scottish Cup success in 1963 and 1966 as well as helping Rangers lift the League Cup in 1964/65.

He featured in the 1967 European Cup-Winners’ Cup final which Rangers lost narrowly after extra time to Bayern Munich in Nuremberg.

He went on to play for Crystal Palace and Plymouth Argyle. For the latter he made over 100 appearances and famously played in a 3-2 friendly win over Pele’s Santos in 1973, the Brazilians also having Edu, Carlos Alberto and Clodoaldo from the squad that had won the 1970 World Cup.

He finished his career with St Mirren and was then assistant both to John Greig at Rangers and Alex Ferguson at Love Street, before managing Albion Rovers between 1987 and 1991.

Provan played five times for his country, his crowning glory in dark blue proving to be his contribution to Scotland’s famous 1-0 win over Italy at Hampden in a World Cup qualifier in 1965 in which club-mate Greig scored the winner.

“On behalf of everyone at Rangers Football Club I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Davie Provan’s family and friends,” said Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.

“He was a huge part of the club for decades and he enjoyed a terrific playing career here. Davie worked at Ibrox for a number of years as a matchday host and was also a vital member of John Greig’s backroom staff during his time as Rangers manager.

“His loss will be felt by everyone associated with the club and our thoughts are with Davie’s son Graham, daughter Yvonne, and his two grandsons Callum and David at this difficult time.”