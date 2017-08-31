Transfer Deadline Day: Rangers step up chase for Jamie Walker | Striker departs Aberdeen | Celtic set for Van Dijk windfall?

Jason Holt could be part of the deal to take Jamie Walker to Ibrox, Exeter City haved completed the signing of Aberdeen striker Jayden Stockley on a club record and Celtic could be set for a Van Dijk windfall after the defender was seen leaving his training camp (reports). Keep hitting refresh for all the latest transfer news throughout the day.
