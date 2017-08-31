Search

Transfer Deadline Day: Rangers step up chase for Jamie Walker | Striker departs Aberdeen | Celtic set for Van Dijk windfall?

Hearts winger Jamie Walker is still a wanted man at Ibrox
Jason Holt could be part of the deal to take Jamie Walker to Ibrox, Exeter City haved completed the signing of Aberdeen striker Jayden Stockley on a club record and Celtic could be set for a Van Dijk windfall after the defender was seen leaving his training camp (reports). Keep hitting refresh for all the latest transfer news throughout the day.

READ MORE - Yesterday’s Rumour Mill: Jason Denayer back to Celtic? | No Shane Long move for Celtic | West Ham eye Anthony Ralston