Transfer Deadline Day: Rangers step up chase for Jamie Walker | Odsonne Edouard to Celtic is looking ‘increasingly likely’

Jason Holt could be part of the deal to take Jamie Walker to Ibrox, Sky News are reporting that a deal for Odsonne Edouard from PSG to Celtic is looking ‘increasingly likely’ and that the player could soon be on a flight to Glasgow. Keep hitting refresh for all the latest transfer news throughout the day.
