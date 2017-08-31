Search

Transfer Deadline Day: Rangers step up chase for Jamie Walker | Odsonne Edouard to Celtic is looking ‘increasingly likely’

France's Odsonne Edouard in action against Scotland.
France's Odsonne Edouard in action against Scotland.
Jason Holt could be part of the deal to take Jamie Walker to Ibrox, Sky News are reporting that a deal for Odsonne Edouard from PSG to Celtic is looking ‘increasingly likely’ and that the player could soon be on a flight to Glasgow. Keep hitting refresh for all the latest transfer news throughout the day.

