Transfer Deadline Day: Odsonne Edouard signs for Celtic | Walker to stay at Hearts | Joe Dodoo to leave Ibrox

Odsonne Edouard has signed for Celtic on loan from PSG with an option to buy. Hearts have confirmed a deal for Manuel Milinkovic. John McGinn will stay at Hibs with no activity either in or out expected at Easter Road. It is understood Rangers forward Joe Dodoo is heading to Charlton Athletic on loan until January. Keep hitting refresh for all the latest transfer news throughout the day.
