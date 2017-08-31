Transfer Deadline Day: John McGinn staying at Hibs | Odsonne Edouard to Celtic? Walker set to remain at Hearts

Jason Holt could be part of the deal to take Jamie Walker to Ibrox, Sky News are reporting that a deal for Odsonne Edouard from PSG to Celtic is looking ‘increasingly likely’ and that the player could soon be on a flight to Glasgow. John McGinn will stay at Hibs with no activity either in or out expected at Easter Road. Keep hitting refresh for all the latest transfer news throughout the day.
