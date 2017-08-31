Search

Transfer Deadline Day: Could Jason Holt return to Hearts? | Rangers linked with Ross McCormack | Celtic eye Aden Flint

Jason Holt played for Hearts until his 2015 move to Rangers. Picture: SNS
Jason Holt could be part of the deal to take Jamie Walker to Ibrox, Rangers have been linked with a move for Ross McCormack, and Celtic have been credited with an interest in Bristol City defender Aden Flint. Keep hitting refresh for all the latest transfer news throughout the day.

