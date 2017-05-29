The top 50 players in Scottish football this season (50-41)

Part one in Craig Fowler’s list counting down the SPFL’s best players from the 2016/17 season.

50. Ross Forbes (Morton)

The Morton man had double figures in both goals and assists as the Greenock side staged an unlikely promotion challenge. He would have featured higher were it not for a drop off in form towards the end of the season as opponents specifically targeted his lack of mobility. Team-mate Tam O’Ware was also in strong consideration and just missed out.

49. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock)

The winger showed flashes in the first half of the season, though you got the sense Killie boss Lee Clark never fully trusted him to become the team’s star man out wide. That changed when Lee McCulloch took over. With the confidence that comes from having a head coach who believes in you, Jones went from strength to strength and was easily among the five best players in the bottom six across the second half of the campaign.

48. Jason Cummings (Hibs)

A productive season for the Hibs striker, but it wasn’t always plain sailing. Dropped by Neil Lennon for a few weeks back in the autumn, the striker had to fight for a return to the starting XI. He eventually did so and would go on to net 19 goals in the second tier, finishing joint-top scorer with Stephen Dobbie (who places higher in this list). A terrific performance in the Scottish Cup fifth-round clash with Hearts was followed by a sub-par showing against Aberdeen in the semis, further raising questions over Cummings’ ability to perform against tougher sides not dressed in maroon.

47. Andrew Davies (Ross County)

Davies performed a U-turn last summer, signing an extension to stay in the Highlands after looking certain to return down south. In the end, Staggies fans will be happy that he did, even if they weren’t entirely enamoured with the decision at the time as Davies’ form had been flaky towards the end of 2015/16 and Jay McEveley had already been recruited to presumably replace him. The Englishman got back to his 2015 form as the season went on, thanks in part to a formation shift, as Jim McIntyre went with a three-man defence that included either Marcus Fraser or Jason Naismith, who were able to cover for Davies’ lack of pace.

46. Scott McDonald (Motherwell)

The statistics aren’t all that impressive for the striker (nine goals, four assists, according to the BBC) though Motherwell were grateful for his leadership qualities in a season where they were forced into gelling a number of new pieces, and were without Louis Moult for a significant period through injury. Whether up front or in midfield, McDonald was a consistently strong performer and will be a huge miss for the club going forward.

45. Wes Foderingham (Rangers)

A familiar sight this season: Rangers struggle; fans jeer the players; Foderingham goes over to thank the fans; fans applaud Foderingham. The goalkeeper seemed to make at least one top class save in every match. He would have placed higher, but even though he’s cut down on the number of mistakes he’s made, he still has the odd clanger from time to time.

44. Cammy Kerr (Dundee)

Dundee fans concerned over the loss of Paul McGinn last summer need not have worried. Cammy Kerr, having been afforded the odd start from time to time, stepped up to replace the right-back and has arguably been an improvement at the position. A local boy, his tireless running up and down the flank has already made him a firm fans’ favourite.

43. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk)

More so than in any other season, Sibbald has been allowed to play in his natural position in the centre of the park, and the move has worked out well for all concerned. With ten league goals he was the club’s top scorer and undoubted best player. Peter Houston will be desperate to keep the midfielder for next season, but with his contract at Falkirk having expired, it’s likely he’ll move on.

42. Jamie Walker (Hearts)

A tale of two seasons for the Hearts winger. His double against Rangers on 1 February took his tally to an impressive 14 goals from midfield. With his assist tally pushing double digits, he was one of the most productive players in the league and there were debates over whether both he and Kenny McLean should have been included in the Scotland squad for the matches against Canada and Slovenia. Since then, though, he’s struggled badly. He netted only one goal across the rest of the campaign as Hearts limped from defeat to defeat under Ian Cathro.

41. James Forrest (Celtic)

It safe to say next season will be huge for James Forrest. Up until around February, the speedster was placed firmly in the same bracket as Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong and Dedryck Boyata as players Brendan Rodgers had improved immeasurably since taking over the club. However, over these past couple of months, Forrest has all but disappeared, with Patrick Roberts taking over the starting role at right midfield. It’s a familiar story for the young winger and it remains to be seen whether Rodgers really improved his game, or if it was just another flash in the pan from a player who seems incapable of sustaining his full potential for an entire campaign. That being said, he really was excellent earlier in the season. And with ten assists and six league goals to his name, he deservedly ranks among this list.

