The heat is on us all says Ross County boss Jim McIntyre

By andy newport

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre does not believe Rangers’ uninspiring start to the new season will make life any easier for his men when they meet this afternoon.

County welcome Pedro Caixinha’s team to Dingwall looking to heap further pressure on the Ibrox side’s Portuguese boss, whose team have already dropped five points this term from just three games – another slip up at the Global Energy Stadium will see Caixinha’s win ratio since being appointed in March drop to just 50 per cent.

However, McIntyre admits his team are also feeling the heat after last week’s defeat at Motherwell.

Asked if Rangers’ sluggish start would boost his side’s chances, he said: “No. Not at all. If you are the Rangers manager or the Celtic manager you are constantly under pressure. If you are the Ross County manager you are constantly under pressure.

“That is the world we live in. We work in an industry where there is pressure to get results. It’s all about winning. Every game is important. Our performance at Motherwell was excellent but we were punished for the mistakes we made.

“But it’s a great game for us to bounce back with on Sunday. We’ll have a full house here in Dingwall, it’s live on television and these are the games you want to be involved in.”

County more than held their own against Rangers last term, drawing all three of their encounters – but McIntyre is hungry for more this season.

“We were unbeaten against Rangers last season but now we want to go one better and get three points,” he said. “We know it will be tough. They will be coming here looking for the win.

“But equally we know if we can produce a performance of a high level we are more than capable of a good result.”