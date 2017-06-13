Stuart Armstrong is ready to sign new Celtic deal

Stuart Armstrong has given the clearest indication yet that he intends to sign a new contract with Celtic and rebuff interest in him from English Premier League clubs.

The Scotland midfielder’s situation at the Scottish champions, where his existing agreement has just one more year left to run, has been the subject of speculation for several months.

Nnegotiations on a new deal appeared to have stalled, while Armstrong’s outstanding form in Celtic’s historic unbeaten domestic campaign has seen him linked with Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Brighton.

But the 25-year-old has now revealed that he expects to confirm a new contract with Celtic “soon” with that the dust finally having settled on his season which finished with last Saturday’s dramatic World Cup qualifier for Scotland against England at Hampden.

“It was something we had talked about [with Celtic] and had decided to leave until the season was finished,” said Armstrong.

“Then we would pick things up again from there. I’m sure we will take care of that soon.

“You can never put a time limit on these things, but they normally take care of themselves,” added the former Dundee United star.

Armstrong, who began his career at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, insists that his contentment with life at Celtic, where he has flourished under the management of Brendan Rodgers over the past year, will be a key factor in his decision.

“Yes, it is the happiest I have been in my footballing career,” added Armstrong, who has scored 20 goals in 71 appearances for Celtic since joining them in 2015.

“That has shown on the park and I am very happy and playing well. I am playing some of the best football of my life. I am very, very happy.”

Along with the rest of Celtic’s international players, Armstrong will now take a 10-day break before reporting for pre-season training in advance of the start of the Champions League qualifying campaign on 11 or 12 July.

He believes Rodgers’ side will be ready for that challenge but admits he now feels in need of of a rest. He added: “It has been a good season but it has been a long season. There has been a lot of work put in and a lot of games and travelling, so I will be looking to switch off from football for the next while before we get back in for training at Celtic.

“We will be better prepared for the Champions League qualifiers than we were last year, but that is for next season in my mind. I just want to switch off now, reflect and look forward to the new contract.”