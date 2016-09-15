Stewart Regan blasts Old Firm fans after derby trouble

SFA chief Stewart Regan insists the behaviour of Old Firm troublemakers has no place in modern football.

Saturday’s Old Firm derby, the first league match between the pair in four years, was overshadowed by events off the field.

Celtic were criticised for hanging effigies of Rangers fans and displaying offensive banners, while Rangers supporters destroyed a toilet in the Celtic Park away end.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Regan condemned the behaviour and called on the country to stand up to the problem.

He said: “Areas of misbehaviour, unacceptable conduct, call it what you will, in my opinion, have got no place in the game.

“I have seen pictures on TV and in the newspapers, of effigies being hung up in the stands, and also evidence of banners being displayed and toilets being trashed.

“This has got no place in modern football, it is not acceptable, and it is something I hope the whole of Scottish football will take seriously and try to do something about it.”

