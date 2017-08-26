Steven MacLean thought he was offside prior to goal against Celtic

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has revealed that goalscorer Steven MacLean was certain he was offside when he put the ball in the back of the Celtic net.
READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Tierney is top target for Man Utd| O’Halloran not Rangers’ ‘type’| Roberts deal in the balance
Replays later showed the veteran striker had been played onside by Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston, allowing St Johnstone to take a 1-0 lead.
MacLean, like his manager, wasn’t fully aware of Ralston’s positioning and only put the ball in the back of the net to ‘mess about’.
Wright told BBC Scotland: “I thought it was offside because I didn’t see Ralston. In fact, MacLean said the same thing when he came in at half-time.
“He joked that he only put the ball in the net because he was messing about.”
Celtic fought back to claim a point thanks to a Callum McGregor goal ten minutes from time.
READ MORE - Celtic 1 - 1 St Johnstone: Callum McGregor rescues point
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.