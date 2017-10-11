Steven MacLean fires back at Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean has hit back at Pedro Caixinha over comments made by the Portuguese head coach comparing the Perth side to Greenock Morton at the weekend.

Rangers drew 3-3 with the Championship club in a closed doors friendly match on Saturday, with Caixinha later telling the club’s online TV channel that he thought it was a good warm-up for Friday’s match as St Johnstone are “similar” in style.

He said: “I think Morton play in a similar way to St Johnstone, with more or less the same philosophy, so it was good to put in practice some of those things.”

MacLean, though, has laughed off the comparison, insisting it’s nothing more than the latest bout of mind games from the Rangers boss.

The veteran attacker went as far as to say Caixinha should be concentrating on stopping the leak from inside his own dressing room and not concern himself with talking about Tommy Wright’s team.

He said: “I did have a little chuckle when I read his comments. It is more of Pedro’s mind games.

“There are similarities between St Johnstone and Morton as we both play in blue and white. I don’t know where he is coming from. Maybe he is trying to wind us up.

“He’s doing a good job of it....we are all petrified! I think he should worry about stopping leaks coming out his dressing room. He is trying to wind us up but we are a bit long in the tooth for that.

“We will take care of our own business and he can keep doing what he wants.”

