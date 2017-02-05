St Johnstone 2 - 5 Celtic: Substitute Dembele nets hat-trick

Celtic stretched their winning streak to 23 games in domestic football after Moussa Dembele came off the bench to net a hat-trick against St Johnstone.

The away side were trailing 2-1 until then after a Keith Watson header and own goal from Dedryck Boyata overturned Liam Henderson’s early opener.

Dembele netted his first from the penalty spot in highly controversial circumstances. Watson was adjudged to have handled Tierney’s cross, though replays showed it was a very harsh decision.

Dembele soon put Celtic in front and they extended their lead when Scott Sinclair squeezed a shot past Zander Clark late on.

The away side weren’t done yet, and scored a sumptuous fifth goal with a double back-heel inside the penalty area setting up Dembele to fire home.