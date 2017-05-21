St Johnstone 1 - 2 Rangers: Gers end season on a high

Rangers spared themselves one last dose of anguish as they brought the curtain down on a season to forget with a 2-1 win over St Johnstone in Perth.

Kenny Miller and Jon Toral put the Light Blues two up before Graham Cummins sparked a nervy final quarter-hour when he pulled one back for Tommy Wright’s team.

But the final-day win will still be little consolation to the beleaguered Ibrox faithful, who started the season expecting their team to challenge Celtic for the Ladbrokes Premiership title only to see them end the term 39 points adrift of Brendan Rodgers’ undefeated Hoops.

Gers kicked off knowing their miserable campaign would at least not grow any darker, having already staved off Saints’ late challenge for third place.

But for a spell it looked like they would have to endure one last underwhelming display as Wright’s men - back in Europe for the third time in four seasons - put a raw back-line containing youngsters David Bates, Aidan Wilson and Myles Beerman under pressure during the opening exchanges.

Saints should have opened the scoring six minutes in as Blair Alston climbed above James Tavernier to meet Chris Millar’s ball, but Steven MacLean could only put the ball wide as he got a toe to his team-mate’s knock-down.

Liam Craig came just as close with a couple of long-range efforts while Miller blazed over as Gers finally created their first chance after 21 minutes.

Gers understudy keeper Jak Alnwick - making his first appearance since a £250,000 switch from Port Vale back in January - then did well to push a Craig Thomson strike behind.

But the Light Blues gradually gained a foothold. They issued a warning sign to the McDiarmid men when Toral clipped a superb ball in behind Richard Foster for Miller, but he failed to control his finish.

However, the 37-year-old made no mistake five minutes from the break as he tucked away his 14th goal of the season.

Miller started the move as he released Waghorn out on the right before continuing his run into the box. And when the Englishman hooked the ball back into his path, Miller needed just one touch to find the the bottom corner with a clinical finish.

Yet Rangers were lucky to escape being pegged back three minutes into the second half as Thomson out-muscled left-back Beerman before teeing up Craig, whose shot was easily turned over by Alnwick.

But any nerves were settled on 53 minutes as Toral marked his final appearance in blue with a goal.

The Spaniard’s name may go down on the scoresheet but the credit belongs to Tavernier. The right-back has failed to hit the heights he managed last term but gave a flash of his capabilities as he barged past Alston out wide before dancing round Tam Scobbie on the byline to pull back for on-loan Arsenal midfelder Toral to stroke home.

Gers wasted a number of chances to put the game to bed before Cummins gave them a fright 14 minutes from time by rifling past Alnwick after being played in by Greg Hurst.

And Gers had their debutant stopper to thank as he blocked MacLean’s attempt at a leveller moments later.