SPFL: Who can go up or down in Scottish football this weekend?

Unlike our counterparts in England, Scottish football sticks with the normal Saturday and Sunday fixtures over Easter weekend, rather than asking players to play on Good Friday and again on Monday.

With the SPFL post-split fixtures announced for the Premiership, and the lower leagues starting to take shape, not to mention slightly less rain, it really does feel like the season is drawing to a close.

Neil Lennon can win the title this weekend

But that by no means indicates that teams are about to ease off, there is plenty still to play for at every level of the league pyramid.

Celtic might have wrapped up the SPFL Premiership with ease, but the battle for primacy among the rest of the top six looks set to go on until the last ball is kicked.

We look at what could be decided this weekend.

Premiership

Nothing major can be confirmed in the Premiership this weekend, which is to be expected as their season is two games longer.

Everyone in the bottom six can still currently be relegated, although Kilmarnock will find themselves 12 points clear of basement boys Inverness with a win against Hearts tonight.

Likewise, if Rangers beat Partick Thistle and St Johnstone lose to Aberdeen, Pedro Caixinha’s men will be virtually guaranteed third place.

The Perth side had been breathing down Rangers’ neck as they pursued the third place finish that brings a coveted Europa League spot.

Championship

Potentially a big week in the second tier of the Scottish football pyramid as Hibs can finally end their exile from the top flight and clinch the title.

Neil Lennon’s side need a lot to go in their favour, however.

If Falkirk slip up against in-form St Mirren, and Hibs beat Queen of the South, the Leith men will be 12 points clear of the Bairns with three games remaining.

Dundee United need a win against strugglers Ayr to keep their slim title hopes alive, although they would need Hibs to slip up against Queens.

Morton can still win the title, but they need a whole host of results to go their way tomorrow, although Jim Duffy’s men can guarantee a play off spot by beating Raith Rovers, provided Queen of the South don’t shock Hibs.

Wins for Dunfermline and Queen of the South will all but ensure they don’t get dragged into the relegation play-off mire.

League One

Livingston have wrapped up the League One title, but there’s still plenty to play for in the third tier, with Alloa able to secure a second place finish (and an easier play-off route) provided Airdre don’t beat Stranraer.

East Fife can still feasibly be dragged into the relegation play-off or the promotion play-off as they sit in fifth.

They can ensure that they won’t finish ninth by beating Peterhead, the current occupants of that position, at home tomorrow.

League Two

It’s all still to play for in the lowest division, where Forfar Athletic currently sit top, by a mere one point margin.

Second-place Arbroath can guarantee that position if they beat Edinburgh City at Gayfield tomorrow.

There is no-one in League Two with nothing to play for as we head into the fourth last weekend of the season.

Even those who can’t reach the promotion play-offs, like Berwick and Edinburgh City, still need to notch up points to avoided the dreaded relegation play-offs, which could see them fall out of the league structure all together.