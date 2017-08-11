SPFL warn against fraud after £18k stolen online

The Scottish Professional Football League has warned clubs to protect themselves from online hackers.

The advice comes after £18,000 was stolen from SPFL accounts at the end of June. The money was supposed to be sent to Annan Athletic as an end-of-season payment but instead went to a fraudulent account.

The BBC are reporting that the money has since been retrieved as Police Scotland continue to investigate.

However, the SPFL insist they continue to be the subject of hacking attempts, with some coming as recently as this past week.

