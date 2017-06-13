SPFL attendance figures rise 12 per cent to more than 4 million

Attendance figures in the SPFL increased by more than 12 per cent during the 2016/2017 season with more than 4.25million fans attending league and play-off matches across the four divisions.

Nearly half a million extra fans came through the turnstiles across 788 Ladbrokes Premiership, Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League 1 and Ladbrokes League 2 games including play-offs between August 2016 and May 2017 when compared with the previous period.

Aberdeen fans filled the away end at Ibrox. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

While the previous season attracted 3,804,342 supporters across all SPFL league and play-off matches, the figure rose to 4,267,467 supporters attending the same number of matches - the first time total league and play-offs attendances have topped the 4million mark since 2008/2009, when the figure was 4,252,212

A further 396,855 fans attended 95 Betfred Cup matches and 54,620 went to 54 Irn-Bru Cup games. In total there were 4,698,942 supporters at SPFL games across all competitions during the campaign.

These figures throw weight to the statistics which shows the Ladbrokes Premiership is one of the best attended leagues in Europe per capita.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “These figures are hugely encouraging and testament both to the hard work of clubs in attracting people to games as well as the commitment and passion of supporters of all 42 SPFL clubs.

Graph showing rise in attendance. Picture: SPFL

“There is already a great level of excitement ahead of SPFL season 2017/2018 with many of our clubs executing some very creative season ticket marketing campaigns to help attract even more fans to attend matches regularly. All of this sends out a very positive message and provides a great platform for the SPFL and clubs to continue to improve the overall profile and health of Scottish football.”