SPFL announce Ladbrokes Premiership post-split fixtures

Aberdeen will make a midweek trip to Ibrox for the penulitmate game of the season after the Ladbrokes Premiership post-split fixtures were announced.

Should Rangers get within five points of their rivals then the match in Glasgow, scheduled to take place on Wednesday 17 May, will have huge ramifications in the battle for second place.

On the same night, Hearts will travel to St Johnstone looking to better Tommy Wright’s men in the race for fourth spot and potential qualification for next season’s Europa League.

Celtic will finish their title-winning campaign at home to Hearts on Sunday 21 May, where they’ll parade the Ladbrokes Premiership trophy.

The previous day should see a highly competitive battle in the bid to avoid relegation. Bottom-placed Inverness CT are due to finish their season against Motherwell, the side currently occupying the play-off spot.

Hamilton Accies will host Dundee, while Ross County travel to Kilmarnock.

Sky Sports and BT Sport will broadcast eight post-split fixtures between them, the first of which will be the return of the Highland derby to our screens as Inverness travel to Ross County on Friday 28 April with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It’s the first of two consecutive weeks Inverness will find themselves in front of the cameras. They’ll host Hamilton the following Saturday, a 12.15pm kick-off on Sky Sports.

Celtic will have four of their final five remaining games screened live as they look to complete an unbeaten league season.

FULL FIXTURES IN DETAIL (3pm kick-off unless stated otherwise)

ROUND 34

Friday 28 April

Ross County v Inverness (7.45pm on BT Sport)

Saturday 29 April

Rangers v Celtic (12noon on Sky Sports)

Hamilton v Kilmarnock

Motherwell v Dundee

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Hearts v Partick Thistle

ROUND 35

Saturday 6 May

Inverness v Hamilton (12.15pm on Sky Sports)

Kilmarnock v Dundee

Motherwell v Ross County

Celtic v St Johnstone

Sunday 7 May

Partick Thistle v Rangers (12.15pm on BT Sport)

Hearts v Aberdeen

ROUND 36

Friday 12 May

Aberdeen v Celtic (7.45pm on BT Sport)

Saturday 13 May

Rangers v Hearts (12.15pm on Sky Sports)

Dundee v Ross County

Hamilton v Motherwell

Kilmarnock v Inverness

St Johnstone v Partick Thistle

ROUND 37

Tuesday 16 May

Dundee v Inverness (7.45pm)

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (7.45pm)

Ross County v Hamilton (7.45pm)

Wednesday 17 May

Rangers v Aberdeen (7.45pm)

St Johnstone v Hearts (7.45pm)

Thursday 18 May

Partick Thistle v Celtic (7.45pm on Sky Sports)

ROUND 38

Saturday 20 May

Hamilton v Dundee

Inverness v Motherwell

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Sunday 21 May

Celtic v Hearts (12.30pm on Sky Sports)

Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (12.30pm)

St Johnstone v Rangers (12.30pm)