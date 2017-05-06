Sky Sports and Paul Merson reveal ignorance of Scottish football

Sky revealed a startling lack of knowledge of Scottish football in a clip featuring Paul Merson.

The ex-Arsenal forward was asked to predict a scoreline for Celtic v St Johnstone and Kilmarnock v Dundee for the Sky Sports Super 6 prediction game.

On seeing the Celtic game Merson sighed and could be seen squirming before admitting that he “hadn’t got a clue” about Kilmarnock v Dundee and laughing about it with presenter Rob Wotton.

Yet, Wotton displayed his ignorance commenting that Kilmarnock are “vying for a play-off spot, four points behind Partick Thistle”, oblivious to the league split.

To make matters worse the club crest they used for Dundee was of rivals Dundee United.

The footage provoked an incredulous, yet unsurprising, reaction from Scottish football fans on social media.

@Martin_Higgins wrote: “No one cares about Scottish football down there, although as professional pundits he should be embarrassed”

@jamiebear1872 said: “If he doesn’t have a clue then they should get in someone who does. How long would it take to do a quick Google search on the teams’ form?”