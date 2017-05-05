Six Celtic stars make Scottish Premiership Team of the Year

Six Celtic players have been included in the Ladbrokes Premiership Team of the Year, as voted for by members of PFA Scotland.

Player of the Year nominees Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair, along with Young Player nominee Kieran Tierney, have been joined by Scott Brown and Mikael Lustig in the starting XI.

Filing out the team are four players from Aberdeen. Those are Jonny Hayes, goalkeeper Joe Lewis, Shay Logan and Kenny McLean.

Liam Lindsay of Partick Thistle is the only player to appear from a team not currently in the top two.

The team in full:

GK - Joe Lewis (Aberdeen)

RB - Shay Logan (Aberdeen)

CB - Mikael Lustig (Celtic)

CB - Liam Lindsay (Partick Thistle)

LB - Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

MC - Stuart Armstrong (Celtic)

MC - Scott Brown (Celtic)

MC - Kenny McLean (Aberdeen)

FC - Scott Sinclair (Celtic)

FC - Moussa Dembele (Celtic)

FC - Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen)

