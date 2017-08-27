Scott Fox’s hilarious gaffe gives Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos tap-in

Ross County’s 3-1 defeat at home to Rangers will be one goalkeeper Scott Fox will not want to remember.

The 30-year-old kept the ball away from Alfredo Morelos despite the best efforts of the Colombian. However, instead of moving the ball on the goalkeeper dallied and allowed Morelos to recover, pinch the ball and score.

The calamitous gift went viral on social media due to the hilarity of the incident.

The mistake allowed Rangers to extend the lead to 2-0 after Morelos had opened the scoring. Thomas Mikkelsen made it 2-1 before Eduardo Herrera sealed the victory for Rangers which lifted the Ibrox side up to fifth.

Staggies boss Jim McIntyre admitted Fox’s gaffe hurt his side but insists the rest of his team were also culpable.

“He should’ve dealt with it and he knows that,” he said. “I don’t really want to go on too much about his mistake because goalies make mistakes and it’s generally a goal that’s conceded.

“He knows himself that he’s got to do better but there have been plenty of games when he’s done well for us.

“But we looked really nervous from the first minute. It’s the first time I’ve had to say to this group that we looked nervous. It has nothing to do with shape, it’s to do with individuals being brave on and off the ball.”