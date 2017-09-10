Scott Brown could face Old Firm ban for ‘kicking’ player’s face

Scott Brown could miss Celtic’s trip to Ibrox on 23 September, the season’s first Old Firm clash, after appearing to flick is boot into the face of a Hamilton Academical player.

• READ MORE: BT admit ‘adjusting settings’ to turn down Celtic fans’ IRA chants

The Celtic captain was once again instrumental in the heart of the midfield during the club’s 4-1 defeat of Hamilton Academical. However, he faces a sweat to face Rangers if he is reported for an apparent kick at wing-back Giannis Skondras.

Footage showed the 32-year-old appear to flick his boot at the Greek defender following a foul by Brown during the first-half of Friday’s encounter shown on BT Sport. A visibly unhappy Skondras confronted Brown as the players waited for a set-piece to be taken moments latter.

After the game Brown said: “I don’t know what happened. He (Skondras) was moaning about me bumping him in the face but there was nothing in it.”

• READ MORE: How Patrick Roberts fared on his second debut for Celtic

The incident was missed by referee Don Robertson but he could still face the prospect of a ban if it is reported to SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan.

It was picked up by both Chris Sutton and Ally McCoist, the latter saying the player was daft.

Brown was involved in a similar incident in the first league game of the season when he appeared to catch Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum.

• READ MORE: Celtic star Kieran Tierney’s talent tailor-made for the top