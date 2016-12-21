Rumour Mill: Warburton wanted by England | Sammon heading to Dundee United | Snodgrass Celtic dream dies

The FA wants Mark Warburton as England U21 coach, Connor Sammon is on his way out at Hearts and Robert Snodgrass’ hopes of a move to Celtic have collapsed

Warburton wanted by England

Rangers manager Mark Warburton is a contender to be England under-21 coach. The FA has been impressed by the Ibrox boss’ work with young players and has identified him as a potential condidate to succeed Gareth Southgate who has now taken charge of the full England side. (The Times)

Hearts to offload Sammon to United

Hearts and Dundee United are in advanced talks over Tynecastle striker Conor Sammon joining United in an emergency loan deal. The striker has struggled to find the net for the Edinburgh club and a move to the Championship side could reignite his form. A deal could be done today and Sammon may even line-up against St Mirren on Saturday for the Tannadice side. (The Courier, The Sun)

Uefa could relax ban on ‘political’ banners

Celtic fans could get the green light from Uefa to fly the flags that have cost them almost £200,000 in fines in the past. After a legal challenge by Barcelona, European football’s governing body is considering altering its rules on the ban on political statements. Celtic have been fined at different times after fans displayed Palestinian flags and banners with Bobby Sands and William Wallace. (Various)

Snodgrass’ Celtic dream is over

Scotland striker Robert Snodgrass has given up on his dream of playing for Celtic. Instead, the Hull City frontman will stay in the English Premier League where West Ham, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are all tracking him. Lifelong Celtic fan Snodgrass, who is out of contract in the summer, was keen on a move back to Scotland but has been offered no encouragement by Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

Warburton flies to Spain for Jota talks

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has flown to Spain to hold talks with transfer target Jota Peleteiro. The winger is currently on loan at Eibar from Brentford and Warburton hopes to persude him to move to Ibrox in January. Warburton signed him for Brentford from Celta Vigo for £1.3m in 2014. (Daily Record)

Budge cool on Hearts playing at Easter Road

Ann Budge says she’s not brave enough to suggest Hearts take potenital European home ties to Easter Road while Tynecastle is being rebuilt. The club owner says Murrayfield would be a more likely option while construction of a new main stand is carried out in Gorgie. (The Scotsman)

Rangers midfielder Crooks keen to leave on loan

Rangers midfielder Matt Crooks is eyeing a loan move back to England after becoming frustrated by the lack of first-team opportunities at Ibrox. Crooks joined in the summer from Accrington Stanley but has started just one league match for Rangers, the 2-0 defeat by Hearts. (Daily Mail)

Brendan Rodgers praises Celtic teenager

Calvin Miller made an impressive debut for Celtic in the win over Partick Thistle and earned the praise of boss Brendan Rodgers. Rodgers believes he can convert Miller from a winger to a full-back like he did with Ryan Bertrand at Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Joey Barton is on the verge of rejoining Burnley in a deal until the end of the season. (Various)

• Callum Paterson will cost potential suitors £1 million if he leaves Hearts in January, says Craig Levein. (Various)

• Motherwell defeated Aberdeen 9-1 in a Development Leegue fixture. (Various)

