Rumour Mill: Warburton feeling ‘no pressure’ | Celtic Euros payment dwarves Rangers | Strachan surprised by Griffiths flak

Mark Warburton insists he’s not feeling any pressure despite Rangers recent defeat at Tynecastle, Celtic have received a much higher European Championships payout from Uefa than rivals Rangers, and Gordon Strachan insists he’s never had any problems with striker Leigh Griffiths.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Mark Warburton's side lost at Tynecastle on Wednesday. Picture: SNS

Warburton feeling ‘no pressure’

Mark Warburton says he’s not feeling under pressure or concerned for his job security despite Rangers’ recent 4-1 drubbing at Tynecastle.

The manager still feels Rangers are in a strong position while they sit second in the table. (Daily Record)

Celtic Euros payment dwarves Rangers

Celtic have received further financial benefit in what’s already been a prosperous season for the Parkhead side, as they raked in a higher amount than any other Scottish club for their stars featuring in the European Championships campaign.

Clubs received payment for players who featured in both qualifiers and the 2016 tournament itself. Celtic earned £386,543 with Aberdeen a close second at £354,936.

Rangers, meanwhile, netted only £7,184 for Lewis Macleod featuring in a Scotland squad during the qualification campaign. (STV)

Strachan: I’ve never had an issue with Griffiths

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan said he was surprised to hear Brendan Rodgers say striker Leigh Griffiths needed to work harder to get into the Celtic starting XI.

Rodgers criticised the hitman’s application in training and his professionalism off the park, but Strachan has stated he’s never had a problem with the player, who’s a good trainer while away on international duty. (Daily Record)

Hanlon to miss derby

Hibs boss Neil Lennon hopes Paul Hanlon will only be out for another couple of weeks as he prepares to undergo an operation to cure the pelvic problem which has been troubling him for a number of weeks.

Hanlon has missed the last three matches, and will sit out this weekend’s visit of Ayr United before the Scottish Cup clash at Tynecastle next weekend. (Evening News)

Hearts planned to rip up squad

Hearts director of football Craig Levein insists the plan was always to make several changes to the first team squad in January, even if there hadn’t been a change at manager.

The club’s director of football says previous boss Robbie Neilson had already identified a number of areas to strengthen, and these thoughts were echoed by Ian Cathro. (Daily Record)

Brown to be named in Scotland squad

Scott Brown is set to continue his Scotland career after Gordon Strachan revealed he is preparing to include the midfielder in his squad for games against Canada and Slovenia next month.

While it is unlikely the player will feature in the first match, a friendly, Strachan has received no indication from the 51-times capped Brown to suggest he won’t be available for the vital World Cup qualifier against Slovenia four days later on Sunday 26 March. (The Scotsman)

Dundee boys could be thrown right in

New signings Henrik Ojamaa and Mark Klok could be thrown right into the starting XI for Dundee’s trip to Inverness this weekend.

Both players joined on transfer deadline day and have since impressed manager Paul Hartley in training. (Evening Telegraph)

Hearts to retain high press

The high pressing football which underpinned Hearts’ seismic win over Rangers will continue as a key part of Ian Cathro’s gameplan.

The head coach says his team will press Motherwell aggressively at Fir Park tomorrow as they look to build on Wednesday’s 4-1 victory. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Hearts’ best signing would be extended deal for Jamie Walker