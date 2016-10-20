Rumour Mill: Warburton denies BT Sport rift | Mönchengladbach poke fun at Glasgow pub | Old Firm quit plan

Rangers manager Mark Warburton insists he has no personal issue with BT Sport, Borussia Mönchengladbach win on the park and on social media, and Henrik Larsson’s agent reveals a 17-year-old plan for the Old Firm to quit Scottish football.

Warburton denies BT Sport rift

Rangers boss Mark Warburton once again expressed his dismay with the Scottish media, accusing them of “looking for stories” where there are none.

It was reported earlier this week that BT Sport bosses were unhappy with the Rangers manager for failing to give an interview after Friday night’s win over Inverness.

However, Warburton insists he was merely busy, and that his absence had nothing to do with prior criticism from pundit Chris Sutton. (Daily Mail)

Mönchengladbach win at Twitter

The old joke goes: who’s the least popular person at a Borussia Mönchengladbach game? It’s the fan who stands up and shouts “give me a B...”

Well, one Glasgow pub employee clearly resonated with the spirit of the gag, as he took three light-hearted attempts to spell ‘Mönchengladbach’ before scoring each out and writing ‘A German Team’ instead on the advertising chalkboard.

However, the Bundesliga side would had the final laugh. Upon seeing the display, they tweeted a picture while changing the name of their official Twitter account to ‘A German Team’. Well done, lads, well done. (HITC)

Old Firm’s ‘Euroleague’ plan

The agent of Henrik Larsson has revealed that Celtic and Rangers were very close to quitting Scottish football in 1999 after plans to begin a new ‘Euroleague’ fell apart in the final stages.

Rob Jansen insists he held discussions with the two Scottish clubs, along with PSV, Ajax, Porto, Anderlecht and several others, about splitting away from their domestic leagues.

He even says sponsors were in place, but Uefa crushed the plans after they were leaked to European football’s governing body. (Daily Record)

Rodgers: Gladbach the better side

Brendan Rodgers admitted Celtic were beaten by the better team after his side’s European ambitions suffered a severe dent last night.

Borussia Monchengladbach scored two second-half goals following slips by Kolo Toure but their superiority was such that they shouldn’t have needed this helping hand.

Parkhead manager Rodgers described Celtic’s situation as “difficult” following a defeat that sees them replace last night’s opponents at the bottom of the group. (The Scotsman)

• Kolo Toure took the blame for Celtic’s Champions League defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach after the centre-back committed two costly second half errors. (The Scotsman)

Fans back to build Hearts stand

Hearts owner Ann Budge says she is confident the supporters will play their role in helping deliver the new £12 million main stand.

The Gorgie outfit were granted planning permission by the City of Edinburgh Council last Wednesday to start building work on the new 7,300 seater enclosure, with the redevelopment expected to be operational by next September.

Owners-in-waiting the Foundation of Hearts have vowed to redirect £3m of the fans’ cash towards the project, while Budge admits the wider fan base also has a huge role to play. (The Scotsman)

Telfer back on track at United

Charlie Telfer - the youngster who went from Rangers to Dundee United for a post-tribunal fee of £200,000 - has earned praise from manager Ray McKinnon for rediscovering his football hunger.

It was a different kind of hunger which held the 21-year-old back previously, with McKinnon revealing the player had a ‘wee pot belly’ before knuckling down and working hard this season. (Evening Telegraph)

Hartson: Only blinkered fans think Rangers can challenge

John Hartson believes fans who “can’t see outside of Rangers” were the only ones who seriously thought the Ibrox club would challenge Celtic for the title.

The former Hoops striker also called it an “impossibility” for Mark Warburton’s side to get close to the Scottish champions, though did admit Rangers have a good platform to build from. (Evening Times)

Jack to face Morton

Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack is expected to return for this Saturday’s Betfred Cup semi-final with Morton.

The 24-year-old has been missing for the past two months with a knee injury but has returned to training this week. However, the game is expected to come too soon for Ash Taylor, who limped off against Ross County in the last match with a thigh injury. (Press and Journal)

Warburton: 5-1? Never again

Mark Warburton has insisted he never again wants to suffer the feeling he endured after last month’s 5-1 mauling by Celtic and admitted he could not leave his own home for fear of upsetting the Rangers supporters.

However, while confirming his side were second best that September day, he has bullishly defended some of his tactics and believes Rangers are in a far better place as they prepare for Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against their fiercest rivals. (The Scotsman)

McManus backs Cummings

Tam McManus has backed Jason Cummings to get back among the goals after watching the Hibs striker fail to hit the back of the net for the fourth game in succession.

After eight goals in six matches at the start of the season, Cummings has hit a drought, finding himself on the receiving end of some stinging criticism from Easter Road boss Neil Lennon. (Evening News)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Kenny Jackett is favourite to become next Rotherham United manager after the club sacked Alan Stubbs. (Various)

• Craig Gordon says Celtic were not surprised by the quality of Borussia Mönchengladbach after their 2-0 defeat. (Daily Mail)

• Morton defender Michael Doyle reckons Jai Quitongo will show Aberdeen what they missed out on when the two sides battle this Saturday. (Press and Journal)

• Jim McIntyre called on his Ross County stars to be more rutheless after a poor start to the season. (Inverness Courier)

• St Johnstone defender Tam Scobbie is back in full training after successful knee injury. (Various)

