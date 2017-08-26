Rumour Mill: Tierney is top target for Man Utd| O’Halloran not Rangers’ ‘type’| Roberts deal in the balance

Celtic’s Kieran Tierney tipped as top target for Mourinho, Pedro Caixinha crushes Michael O’Halloran’s hopes of a return to Ibrox and Brendan Rodgers urges caution in Patrick Roberts deal.

Celtic wonderkid Kieran Tierney is Manchester United’s No 1 target, says John Hartson

Former Celtic star John Hartson has claimed that Hoops ace Kieran Tierney is a top target for Manchester United this summer. However, the former Wales international has urged the sought-after defender to stay put for another season. (BBC)

Brendan Rodgers: Deal for Patrick Roberts is ‘ongoing’

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that a deal to bring Patrick Roberts back to Celtic remains in the balance. There has been widespread anticipation that the Scottish champions would conclude another season-long loan deal for the Manchester City winger this week but Rodgers has urged caution. (The Scotsman)

New contract at Hibs a ‘no-brainer’ for Neil Lennon

Hibs manager Neil Lennon has admitted that agreeing a new contract was “a no-brainer” because he is loving life with the Easter Road club. (The Scotsman)

‘Where is Carlos Pena?’: Kris Boyd slams awol big-money Rangers signing

Kris Boyd has slammed big-money Rangers signing Carlos Pena for going missing since joining the club this summer.

The £2million Mexican midfielder has been restricted to just a single 25-minute substitute appearance for the Glasgow giants despite not being classified by Pedro Caixinha as injured. (The Sun)

Pedro Caixinha: Michael O’Halloran is not my type of player

Pedro Caixinha has told Michael O’Halloran there is no way back for him at Rangers - because he does not have the calibre to play at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

SFA chief: Scottish football is on the up, we can make Russia 2018

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan is confident Gordon Strachan can keep up hopes of Scotland making it to the next World Cup, with wins in crucial double-header against Lithuania and Malta. (Daily Record)

Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers says £198m Neymar fee is ‘obscene’

The most recent available figures show that the two behemoths of Group B, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, enjoyed revenues of £546 million and £480m respectively in 2016. Even the £79m earned by Anderlecht, the third-ranked club in the section, outstrips the £56m Celtic recorded in their annual accounts. Brendan Rodgers, whose biggest buy as Hoops manager is the recent £4.5m signing Olivier Ntcham, goes as far as to describe it as “obscene” and believes European football’s governing body needs to refine its financial regulations. (The Scotsman)

Hearts sign ex-Burton Albion goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin

Hearts’ summer search for a goalkeeper has concluded with the signing of 29-year-old Edinburgh-born stopper Jon Mclaughlin on a one-year contract. (The Scotsman)

Cole Stockton reveals talks with Motherwell before Hearts move

Hearts striker Cole Stockton held talks with Motherwell about a potential summer move to Lanarkshire. He eventually opted for Tynecastle and faces what might have been his new employers today at Fir Park. (Evening News)

Brendan Rodgers defends Celtic ‘warrior’ Nir Bitton

Brendan Rodgers has leapt to the defence of under-fire Nir Bitton, insisting Celtic might have missed out on a place in the Champions League group stage if not for the efforts of the Israeli midfielder. (The Scotsman)

Faissal El Bakhtaoui returns for Dundee after injury scare

Dundee are set to have striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui available for Sunday’s clash with Hibs at Dens Park. (Evening Telegraph)