Rumour Mill: Sutton slams ‘embarrassing’ Celtic | Ralston unfazed by Neymar antics | Alves rated higher than Celtic stars

Chris Sutton has slammed what he calls an “embarrassing” performance by Celtic against PSG, Anthony Ralston insists he’s unfazed by Neymar’s antics in the 5-0 loss, and Bruno Alves has been given a higher Fifa 18 rating than any Celtic player.

Chris Sutton, right, was joined by Celtic legend Henrik Larsson for BT Sport's coverage. Picture: Getty

Sutton slams ‘embarrassing’ Celtic

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton has labelled the 5-0 defeat to PSG “embarrassing” and criticised the club’s failure to recruit a centre-back in January. The BT Sport pundit also believes the hosts were scared and fearful of their opponents at Parkhead. (Daily Record)

Alves the highest rated SPFL player in Fifa

Bruno Alves is the highest rated footballer in Scotland in the latest edition of the long-running video game series Fifa. The Rangers centre-back has a rating of 78, one more than Scott Sinclair, who is the highest rated Celtic player with 77. (Talking Baws)

Ralston won’t lose sleep over Neymar

Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston insists he isn’t fazed by Neymar’s antics after the Brazilian attacker refused to shake his hand after PSG’s 5-0 triumph. Ralston went on to describe his full Champions League debut as a “dream” having grown up supporting Celtic. (Evening Times)

McLean deal should be top priority

Getting midfielder Kenny McLean tied down to a new contract should be Aberdeen’s top priority, according to former boss Jimmy Calderwood. The 25-year-old is in the last year of his current deal, which he initially signed in February 2015 after his deadline day move from St Mirren. (Press and Journal)

- Aberdeen are set to open talks with defender Anthony O’Connor over a new deal. (Scottish Sun)

McGregor calls for Scottish football to move on

Ross County chairman Roy McGregor wants Scottish football to “move on” from the saga surrounding Rangers tax case. The Staggies chief insists he doesn’t have an opinion on the matter one way or another as County weren’t in the top flight at the time, but would like to see an end to the “pain and distress” it’s caused. (The Herald)

Thistle win will boost Rangers’s title chances

Victory over Partick Thistle on Friday night will boost Rangers’ title chances, according to Kevin Thomson. The former Ibrox midfielder believes Celtic will begin to sit up and take notice of their rivals if Pedro Caixinha’s men are to make it three wins on the trot at the newly named The Energy Check Stadium. (Daily Record)

Lennon: Stevenson still has big part to play

Neil Lennon explained that the current Hibs squad is so strong that big-name players like Lewis Stevenson will always be at risk of dropping to the bench if standards dip. The left-back has been an unused substitute for the last two games – 1-1 draws away to both Dundee and St Johnstone – after being among four players to lose their starting place on the back of last month’s 3-1 home defeat by Hamilton Accies. (Evening News)

Morelos targets Columbia call

Alfredo Morelos hopes to earn a call up to the Colombian national teal squad if he can continue his red-hot form with Rangers. The 20-year-old has banged in seven goals in his last five games. (Evening Times)

