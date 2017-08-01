Rumour Mill: Sunderland eye Rangers striker | Max Power on Ibrox wishlist | Hearts bid for Freddie Woodman

Sunderland are considering a move for Martyn Waghorn, Rangers have shown an interest in Wigan midfielder Max Power, and Hearts are looking to sign ex-Kilmarnock loanee Freddie Woodman.

Sunderland eye Rangers striker

Sunderland are considering a move for Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn. Black Cats boss Simon Grayson is said to be an admirer of the 27-year-old, who began his career with the Wearside club before moving to Leicester City in 2010. The arrival of Eduardo Herrera and Alfredo Morelos during the summer has led to increased competition for places among the Rangers attackers and may necessitate Waghorn’s exit. (Daily Mail)

Rangers consider Max Power offer

Rangers are weighing up an offer for Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power after it was revealed the 24-year-old could be allowed to leave for a cut-price fee of £500,000. Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in the player, who will not feature for the Championship side while the transfer window is still open. (Daily Mail)

Hearts chase Woodman

Hearts have made a loan offer to Newcastle for highly-rated young goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Kilmarnock last season and is expected to be allowed to leave on a short-term basis once more in the hope of finding regular first-team football. Hearts have admitted previously they are looking to sign another goalkeeper ahead of the 2017/18 season. (The Chronicle)

Killie in talks with Bell

Cammy Bell could be set for a return to Kilmarnock after manager Lee McCulloch engaged in talks with the experienced goalkeeper. Bell impressed with Dundee United last season in the Championship and is looking to make a long-awaited return to the top flight of Scottish football. McCulloch is looking to make a further three signings before completing his business for the transfer window. (Daily Record)

Berra admits feeling ashamed

Christophe Berra admits he is “ashamed” of the circumstances that have led to Hearts head coach Ian Cathro’s position being under threat just five days before the start of the league season. Berra’s dream move home has already started to sour just weeks after re-joining Hearts from Ipswich Town. “I don’t want to get beaten and not do well. I don’t like walking about the town – you feel ashamed sometimes.” (The Scotsman)

Wallace: Rangers must aim for treble

Rangers captain Lee Wallace insists their approach must be to aim to win every competition they enter this season. The Light Blues finished 39 points behind Celtic in third place last season and this campaign got off to a terrible start with Europa League defeat against Progres Niederkorn. Wallace admits they cannot ignore Celtic’s strength following their undefeated domestic season but he believes they must aim high. (The Scotsman)

Hibs eye other targets

Hibs are willing to leave the door open for Anthony Stokes to return to Easter Road – but are believed to be stepping up their efforts “in other directions” as they continue to await an answer from the striker to the offer he’s been made. Although time is now beginning to drag on with no resolution in sight, Hibs are willing to give the player a little more leeway but are also conscious of the need to further strengthen their strike-force. (Evening News)

Celtic must get Champions League

Scott Brown admits Europa League football would be an anti-climax for Celtic, but is confident they have developed an unshakeable mentality which will ensure they reach the Champions League group stage again. The Scottish champions fly to Trondheim today for the second leg of a third qualifying round tie against Rosenborg which is finely balanced after a 0-0 draw in Glasgow. (The Scotsman)

