Rumour Mill: Strachan’s arrogance cost Scotland | Dave King not ‘poor businessman’ | Rodgers makes surprising selection

Chris Sutton blasts Gordon Strachan’s “arrogance”, a court hears Dave King is not some ‘poor, innocent’ businessman, and Brendan Rodgers is set to bring Dorus de Vries back into the Celtic starting XI.

Gordon Strachan was also criticised for his ignornance of the Scottish game. Picture: PA

Steve Clarke lands Kilmarnock job

Kilmarnock have appointed former West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Clarke as their new manager. The experienced coach comes in as a successor to Lee McCulloch. Clarke, who returns to his Ayrshire roots have grown up in Saltcoats, was most recently assistant manager of Aston Villa. (BBC)

Strachan’s arrogance cost Scotland

Gordon Strachan was arrogant, ignorant and stubborn during his tenure as Scotland boss, according to Chris Sutton. The ex-Celtic star, who worked under Strachan for a year at Parkhead, criticised the coach for his refusal to admit mistakes and failing to watch enough games in the Ladbrokes Premiership. (Daily Record)

King not ‘poor businessman’

Rangers chairman Dave King shouldn’t be treated as a “poor businessman” who didn’t know he’s legally required to fund an £11 million share purchase, a court has heard. Advocate James McNeill QC told judge Lord Bannatyne that the tycoon isn’t an “innocent” who didn’t know he had to offer other shareholders cash to buy remaining club shares. The Court of Session heard on Friday how Mr King allegedly knew that legislation dictated that entrepreneurs who hold a 30 per cent stake in businesses are compelled to make the offer. (The Scotsman)

Dorus de Vries to start

Dorus de Vries will make his first appearance for Celtic in over a year when the champions take on Dundee in the Ladbrokes Premiership. The Dutchman, signed during the summer transfer window last season, hasn’t played since a 6-1 win over Kilmarnock, where the veteran let in a 40-yard screamer from Kilmarnock striker Souleymane Coulibaly. (Scottish Sun)

Strachan was done after Wembley

Stewart Regan says only a “remarkable” turnaround from Scotland to reach the play-offs would have saved Gordon Strachan from the axe. The SFA chairman says the board believed the head coach when he said he was still the right man for the job after one win in the opening four games, but after two failed campaigns a change was necessary. (Scottish Sun)

• Malky Mackay will only be in charge of Scotland for one game, assures Stewart Regan. (Various)

Caixinha hails best performance

Pedro Caixinha hailed the 3-0 win over St Johnstone as Rangers’ best performance since he took over the role as manager. The Portuguese head coach praised the tactical discipline of his players as well as their quality in attack and ability to keep possession. (Daily Record)

Neil rules himself out

Alex Neil has ruled himself out of the running to become the next manager of Scotland. The Preston boss still believes he has a lot to learn in club football and believes the SFA should look to appoint David Moyes as the successor to Gordon Strachan. (The Herald)

Accies to pay players

Hamilton Academical have assured players their wages will still be paid on time after the club lost around £1million in a case of online fraud. Chairman Les Gray and other directors will put their hands into their own pocket to cover wages and other costs. (Scottish Sun)

