Rumour Mill: Spartak eye Simunovic | Blow for Copenhagen’s Sviatchenko bid | Celtic eye two further signings

Spartak Moscow have joined the race to sign Jozo Simunovic, Copenhagen have received a blow in their bid to sign Erik Sviatchenko, and Peter Lawwell is eyeing two further Celtic signings.

Spartak Moscow are interested in Jozo Simunovic. Picture: SNS

Spartak chase Jozo

Spartak Moscow are the latest club to be linked with a move for Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic. The Croatian centre-back is rated at £10million and has attracted suitors from around Europe, including English Premier League side Burnley. Russian champions Spartak have inquired as to the player’s availability. (Scottish Sun)

Blow for Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen’s chances of signing Celtic stopper Erik Sviatchenko have reduced this week after the Danish side were forced into looking for a replacement striker following injury to talismanic hitman Federico Santander. The Paraguyan will be out for around six months after damaging his knee. He was injury as Copenhagen crashed out of the Champions League play-off round at the hands of Qarabag, a fact which is sure to make them a less diserable destination for Sviatchenko. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic chief eyes two signings

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell says the club are hopeful of recruiting a “couple of players” before next week’s transfer deadline. A deal has been agreed for South African defender Rivaldo Coetzee, while Patrick Roberts is expected to arrive on loan from Manchester City. Manager Brendan Rodgers is also looking at a couple of more targets as Celtic try to strengthen in the attacking areas. (Daily Record)

- Lawwell also hailed Celtic’s “box office” Champions League draw. (Daily Record)

Millar allowed to leave

Club stalwart Chris Millar has been told he’s allowed to leave St Johnstone. The 34-year-old has been with the Perth side for nine seasons and agreed a one-year contract extension in April. However, he’s slipped further down the pecking order at McDiarmid Park and has been looking for another club. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers refusing to settle

Brendan Rodgers will refuse to allow Celtic to simply set their sights on third place in a tantalising Champions League group which has bracketed them with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Anderlecht. The draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco set the Scottish champions as daunting a challenge as they could face. (The Scotsman)

Whittaker surprised by Scotland call

Steven Whittaker has admitted his call-up for Scotland’s World Cup qualifying matches against Lithuania and Malta came as a shock because he felt his days on the international stage were over. It is 17 months since the 33-year-old last pulled on a dark blue jersey for a friendly against Denmark but, he believes, his return to Easter Road lies behind his return to Gordon Strachan’s squad. (Evening News)

Rangers more dangerous

Ross County assistant boss Billy Dodds believes Rangers will be even more dangerous now that their backs are against the wall. Pedro Caixinha’s side travel to Dingwall this Sunday looking to get back to winning ways following two league games without victory. Dodds insists Jim McIntyre and the County players will not be taking their visitors lightly, and they expect a reaction from the Light Blues. (Scottish Sun)

Daly hopes Budge meetings key

Jon Daly hopes weekly meetings with Hearts owner Ann Budge over the last four weeks have given him an advantage in the race to become the club’s new head coach. The Irishman revealed today that a pre-match briefing with the chairwoman is the norm for managers at Tynecastle. Since replacing Ian Cathro on an interim basis at the start of the month, the Under-20 coach has continued the trend. (Edinburgh News)