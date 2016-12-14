Rumour Mill: Scotland avoid points deduction | Celtic want Dortmund midfielder | Rangers move for MLS star rejected

Scotland and England to be fined for poppy display but avoid points deduction, Celtic to make move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and Rangers have enquiry about MLS striker dismissed out of hand.

Scotland avoid points deduction

Scotland and England will each be fined for their poppy display during the recent World Cup qualifier at Wembley, though the rivals will avoid a points deduction.

The two sides defied Fifa rules to wear armbands with the poppy symbol displayed as they faced off against each other on Remembrance weekend.

A three-man disciplinary committee discussed the issue last week, and though no official decision has been reached, it is understood a fine will be handed down. (The Independent)

Celtic want Dortmund midfielder

Celtic will make a January bid for young Borussia Dortmund midfielder Junior Flores.

The 20-year-old American has failed to break into the first-team since joining up with the German club in 2014 and would be available on a pre-contract in the next transfer window. (Daily Record)

Rangers move for MLS striker rejected

Rangers were told unequivocally that Fanendo Adi was “not for sale” as the Ibrox side tried to make a move for the Portland Timbers striker.

The 26-year-old Nigerian has been in great form since signing for the MLS club in 2014 and has attracted a range of suitors from around Europe.

Rangers were unsuccessful as they tried to enquire about the striker’s availability and whether Portland could be tempted with an offer. (Metro New York)

Ciftci to Dundee United

Nadir Ciftci could be set to make a return to Tannadice in the January transfer window as Celtic look to cut ties with the striker.

Ciftci joined Celtic from Dundee United in the 2015 summer transfer window for £1.5m but has not lived up to the hype.

United were linked with a loan deal for the striker during the summer but it is understood Celtic want to move the player out on a permanent deal. (Scottish Sun)

Chelsea chase Rangers kid

Chelsea are said to be very keen on Rangers teenager Billy Gilmour as several of Europe’s top clubs keep tabs on the 15-year-old.

Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the highly rated prospect, though neither club is allowed to make a move for the player until he turns 16 next summer. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs give trial to American winger

American winger Aaron Kovar has arrived on trial at Easter Road as Hibs boss Neil Lennon bids to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

Lennon has been casting his net far and wide in search of potential signings.

Kovar has arrived from Major League Soccer in the States for an extended stay in Edinburgh, giving the 23-year-old Seattle Sounders player the chance to impress. (Evening News)

Mackay for SFA role

Malky Mackay will be unveiled as the SFA’s new performance director tomorrow - despite widespread criticism of his impending hiring.

The former Cardiff City boss has been out of the game for two years after racist, sexist, homophobic and anti-Semitic messages sent by the 44-year-old were made public. (Daily Record)

Rodgers slams Celtic pitch

Brendan Rodgers criticised the Celtic Park playing surface in the aftermath of last night’s 1-0 victory over Hamilton in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Celtic were made to work for the victory, with Rodgers explaining that the “really slow” pitch was counterproductive for the type of football Celtic want to play. (Various)

Fans to be compensated

Aberdeen and Motherwell will look to compensate fans who travelled to last night’s Ladbrokes Premiership match, which had to be abandoned due to a floodlight failure.

The teams played for around six minutes before the lights at one end of the ground went out, plunging half of the pitch into darkness. (Various)

Scottish champions to face extra UCL round

The Scottish Champions will face an extra qualifying round for the Champions League from the 2018-19 season under a new format approved by Uefa.

To reach the group stage, the champions of countries outwith the top 17 of the Uefa rankings will start their campaign in the first of four qualifying rounds. Scotland are currently ranked 23rd. (The Scotsman)

Johnsen pleased by English interest

Bjorn Johnsen has revealed that he is delighted that English clubs are keeping tabs on his progress at Hearts.

The American was named Ladbrokes Player of the Month for November after he netted two of his four goals this season in a win over Motherwell and followed that up with an eye-catching performance as Hearts defeated Rangers in the capital.

That display made some English scouts and managers take notice. Derby County boss Steve McClaren, who was at the game, admitted the striker was one of the players who had impressed him and Swansea have also been credited with an interest. (The Scotsman)

Boyd’s Cathro comments won’t fire up Hearts

Kilmarnock boss Lee Clark does not believe Kris Boyd’s controversial comments on Ian Cathro will fire up Hearts when they square off later this month.

Rugby Park striker Boyd has sparked a heated debate after claiming the 30-year-old rookie Jambos boss would be “out of his depth” at Tynecastle in his weekly column with the Scottish Sun. (The Herald)

