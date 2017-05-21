Rumour Mill: Ryan Jack to Rangers | Patrick Roberts latest | Weiss Rangers return?

Ryan Jack will undergo a medical at Rangers, Patrick Roberts' future in Man City's hands and Vladamir Weiss hints at Rangers return.

Ryan Jack to undergo Rangers medical

Aberdeen's Ryan Jack is set to undergo a medical at Rangers in the next 72 hours ahead of a possible free transfer move to Ibrox.

The Dons star has been a key player for the Pittodrie club in recent seasons and has helped Derek McInnes’ men to second place this season. (Sunday Post)

Patrick Roberts future in Man City's hands - Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Patrick Robert’ future will be decided by parent club Manchester City, but the Scottish champions were keen to keep the star at Parkhead. (Various)

Vladimir Weiss hints at Rangers return

Former Rangers star Vladimir Weiss has dropped a huge hint that he could be returning to the Ibrox club this summer.

The Slovakia international, who last played for the Ibrox side seven years ago, sent out a cryptic tweet saying: “So I might be coming back..” (Various)

Pedro plans key role for Niko Kranjcar

Pedro Caixinha believes he has found his “quarterback” in the Rangers squad.

The Ibrox boss revealed that Croatian midfield star Niko Kranjcar has been earmarked to play a key role for his side next season.

Kranjcar is back in training after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament last October. (Sunday Post)

Leeds United linked with Leigh Griffiths

Leeds United have been installed as the bookmakers’ 6-1 joint favourites to sign Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths this summer.

Griffiths has played second fiddle to Moussa Dembele this season and had a touchline run-in with manager Brendan Rodgers after being subbed against Partick Thistle. (Various)

Aberdeen target Gary Mackay-Steven

Aberdeen have made their move to sign Celtic and Scotland winger Gary Mackay-Steven.

It is understood the 26-year old former Dundee United player is on his wish list of summer signings.

According to reports, McInnes has already held talks with Mackay-Steven. (Evening Express)

Scott Sinclair named Football Writers' player of the year

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has been named the Scottish Football Writers' player of the year.

The 28-year-old has scored 25 goals in his debut season, helping Celtic clinch the Premiership crown and League Cup, with the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen still to come. (Various)

Kilmarnock physio moves to Rangers

Kilmarnock physio Alex MacQueen has quit the club to join Rangers.

The Scottish Sun claims MacQueen will become Pedro Caixinha’s “first summer signing” and take up his duties at Ibrox immediately.

IN BRIEF

Lee McCulloch will hold talks with Kilmarnock about becoming the club's manager of a permanent basis