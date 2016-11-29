Rumour Mill: Rotherham unlikely to hijack Neilson deal | threats towards Scottish footballers | ex-Rangers star slams Warburton

Rotherham are unlikely to hijack the deal for Robbie Neilson, contrary to reports; Scottish footballers are threatened three times as much on matchdays as the world average, and Mark Warburton has been criticised by a former Rangers star over his summer transfer policy.

Rotherham unlikely to move for Neilson

Rotherham United are unlikely to hijack MK Dons’ move for Hearts boss Robbie Neilson, contrary to reports.

The Evening News understands there is little in the rumours that the Championship club are poised to wrestle the 36-year-old away from Stadium MK, where Neilson is heading to discuss terms on a move.

Rotherham are currently looking for a new boss after Kenny Jackett resigned following a month in charge. (Evening News)

Hearts search for Neilson replacement

Hearts have drawn up a shortlist for their next manager after MK Dons made an official approach for current boss Robbie Neilson.

Though the clubs have agreed to put off any discussions until after Wednesday’s match with Rangers, it looks likely Neilson will be on his way out of Tynecastle.

Ian Cathro and Gary Naysmith are among the leading candidates to take the job. (Evening News)

• Alex Rae believes MK Dons can be the right club for Neilson if the Hearts boss should choose to move. Rae spent time as Paul Ince’s assistant at the League One side and said it’s a club with “a lot going for it”, though he’d be surprised if Neilson left. (Daily Record)

• Ex-Hearts boss Csaba Laszlo insists Neilson would be better staying at Tynecastle rather than making the move to Stadium mk. The Hungarian fails to see how going to the bottom end of League One would be a step up in Neilson’s career. (Evening News)

Scottish footballers threatened

Footballers in Scotland are three times as likely to face threats of physical violence on a matchday compared with the world average.

A survey by Fifpro found that 34 per cent of Scottish players polled reported threats of violence on a matchday, which is second only to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It is assumed that sectarian tensions are behind the issue. (The Guardian)

Warburton criticised over recruitment

Mark Warburton has been heavily criticised for his summer signing policy by former Rangers winger Neil McCann.

The Sky Sports pundit expressed his bemusement behind the deals that brought Niko Kranjcar, Philippe Senderos, Joey Barton and Joe Garner to the club.

McCann wonders whether Warburton will be trusted with more funds in January after the misadventures of the summer. (Evening Times)

Miller blasts Dons

Willie Miller has blasted Aberdeen’s flops for their poor performance in the League Cup final defeat to Celtic.

Miller pointed to the opening 10 minutes of the match where Celtic were allowed to knock the ball about with ease as the moment he knew Aberdeen had little chance of winning.

The club legend went as far as to call it the “worst performance” he’d ever seen under Derek McInnes. (Daily Record)

Lustig looking for new deal

Right-back Mikael Lustig is looking to earn a new deal at Celtic after helping the club to lift the Betfred Cup on Sunday.

The Sweden international has been a near mainstay of the team under Brendan Rodgers and insists he’d like to remain at Parkhead for the foreseeable future. (Evening Times)

Hibs players fighting for jobs

Hibs defender Darren McGregor insists there are no illusions in the Easter Road dressing room as the players are fighting for both promotion to the top flight and their future at the club.

There are more than a dozen first-team squad members out of contract at the end of the campaign and they know that the club will not be in a hurry to renew or even discuss terms until they know which division will be home next season. (The Scotsman)

Dembele: Celtic on course for treble

Moussa Dembele has warned the rest of Scottish football they will be powerless to prevent Celtic completing the domestic treble this season if Brendan Rodgers’ side maintain the form which saw them claim the Betfred Cup.

Celtic’s leading marksman, who scored the 17th goal of his debut campaign with the Scottish champions in their 3-0 final win over Aberdeen at Hampden on Sunday, has set his sights firmly on adding the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup over the next six months. (The Scotsman)

