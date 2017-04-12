Rumour Mill: Rodgers to get £15m war chest | Second place means ‘nothing’ at Rangers | Foran for the chop?

Brendan Rodgers will be handed a £15m transfer budget by the Celtic board this summer, Arthur Numan believes Rangers should prioritise winning the cup over the battle for second place, and Richie Foran’s future as Inverness CT boss appears to be in doubt.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to add three players this summer. Picture: John Devlin

Rodgers to get war chest

Brendan Rodgers will be given £15m to spend on three players this summer as he aims to take his Celtic side up a level in European competition. The Celtic manager is looking to add a centre back, a goalscoring midfielder and a striker to his ranks. Rodgers is eyeing a place in the latter stages of the Champions League, which he hopes to achieve within the next three years. (Daily Mail)

Numan: Second place means “f*** all”

Arthur Numan has instructed Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha to focus on lifting the Scottish Cup this season and forget about getting second place - because it means “f*** all”. The former Rangers defender hopes to see his old side stop Celtic’s march towards the treble when the two sides do battle at Hampden Park next weekend. (Daily Record)

Foran’s future in doubt

The Inverness Caley Thistle board will meet this week to discuss the future of manager Richie Foran after the Highlanders slipped four points adrift at the foot of the table. Foran took over from John Hughes last summer and was handed a four-year contract. They have won just once in their last 21 league games. (Press and Journal)

Rangers tried to contact awol O’Halloran

Rangers’ under-20s boss Graeme Murty tried several times to contact winger Michael O’Halloran when the player failed to show for a Development League game. O’Halloran was due to face Hearts at Forthbank last night but decided against it as he was reportedly unhappy to have been made to play with the kids. (Scottish Sun)

Mulgrew’s England relief

Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew should be fit in time to face England on 10 June after initial fears the Blackburn Rovers player would be out for the remainder of the season. Mulgrew injured his ankle ligaments against Reading last weekend but is expected back before the end of the league campaign. (Scottish Sun)

Hanlon’s season ‘not over’

Neil Lennon doesn’t believe Paul Hanlon’s season is over despite the defender’s long-awaited return from injury being cut short. Pelvic trouble which ultimately required surgery followed by a nerve problem had sidelined Hanlon. He appeared to have put all that behind him but the 27-year-old was forced to pull out of the Easter Road club’s Championship match at Dunfermline only an hour before kick-off as the nerve problem flared up again. (Evening News)

Cathro explains Tasos absence

Ian Cathro today revealed that Tasos Avlonitis has been taken out of the firing line after being overplayed in the opening months of his Hearts career. The Greek defender arrived as a free agent on the last day of January and, after a debut appearance as a substitute in the 4-1 win over Rangers, injuries to fellow centre-backs John Souttar and Aaron Hughes meant he ended up starting nine consecutive games in the space of two months while short of match sharpness. (Evening News)

Johansson: I couldn’t turn down Rangers

Jonatan Johansson admits the chance to return to Rangers was too good to turn down. The former Rangers striker was chosen from a number of candidates to join Pedro Caixinha’s new coaching set-up. The Finn had been working back in his homeland as assistant to national team boss Markku Kanerva but has quit that post to concentrate full-time on his new duties. (The Scotsman)