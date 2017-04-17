Rumour Mill: Rodgers slams ‘embarrassing’ decision | McKay taunts Celtic | Brown could face extended ban

Brendan Rodgers has criticised referee Don Robertson for his “embarrassing” decision, former Hearts defender Brad McKay has taunted Celtic on Twitter, and Scott Brown could face an extended ban if the SFA find his appeal to be frivolous.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reacts to the late penalty decision. Picture: SNS

Rodgers slams decision

Furious Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has heavily criticised referee Don Robertson in the wake of his side’s 2-2 draw with Ross County in Dingwall. The whistler mistakenly adjudged Erik Sviatchenko to have fouled Alex Schalk in the penalty area, which resulted in Liam Boyce’s late equaliser, though replays show the striker dived. Rodgers believes it’s the worst decision his side have been the victims of this season. (Evening Times)

- Kieran Tierney believes Schalk should receive a two-game ban for the dive. Hearts midfielder Jamie Walker received the same punishment for going down too easily to win a penalty against the champions on the first day of the season. (Daily Mail)

Celtic taunted by McKay

Inverness CT defender Brad McKay indulged in a spot of schadenfreude following Celtic’s misfortune, believing the champions to be the victims of some delayed karma. The former Hearts defender was once guilty of a John Guidetti tumble inside the penalty area during a cup game at Tynecastle. Following Schalk’s dive, McKay tweeted “what goes around comes around”, prompting responses from many angry Celtic fans. (Daily Record)

Brown could face extended ban

Scott Brown could find his two-match ban for serious foul play extended by the SFA if Scottish football’s governing body deem Celtic’s appeal to be frivolous. The Hoops captain was shown a straight red for a late lunge on goalscorer Liam Boyce, and Celtic are determined to appeal the decision so he will be available to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final next weekend. (Daily Record)

Devlin shrugs off Aberdeen link

Hamilton captain Michael Devlin has shrugged off talk of a potential move to Aberdeen and insists he’s committed to keeping his club in the top flight. The Dons were credited with an interest in the centre-back last month. Devlin still has over a year left to run on his current deal with Accies and he insists he’s fully focused on the job at hand. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon: Hibs stars offered deals

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has revealed that all of Hibs’ out of contract stars have been offered deals and that it’s now up to the players to decide if they want to join him in the Ladbrokes Premiership. The club confirmed their return to the top flight with a 3-0 victory over Queen of the South on Saturday. (Various)

Beerman not fazed by Celtic prospect

Teenage full-back Myles Beerman insists he’s not fazed by the prospect of facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals next weekend. The youngster looks certain to play on the left of the back four as Lee Wallace continues to recover from stomach surgery. Rangers have kept three consecutive clean sheets since Beerman and fellow under-20s graduate David Bates have moved into the starting XI. (The Scotsman)

Lennon: Hearts games were a distraction

Neil Lennon knows all about derby fervour, but in the wake of his team achieving promotion, the manager admitted the cup clashes back in February had disrupted the league campaign, leading to a dire display which caused him to explode. “The Hearts game was a huge distraction, no question, because everyone was talking about it and both clubs were obsessed by it,” Lennon said. (The Scotsman)

Stokes’ girlfriend hacked

Eilidh Scott, the girlfriend of former Hibs and Celtic star Anthony Stokes, was a victim of hacking this past weekend as explicit images of the pair were leaked on to social media. It’s the second time hackers have targeted the couple after similar images appeared last autumn. (Various)