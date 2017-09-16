Rumour Mill: Rodgers on Euro ‘gulf’ | Rangers miss top spot | Toure on Celtic staff

Brendan Rodgers says action should be taken to enforce Euopean fair play rules. Rangers missed to the chance to go top after drawing with Partick Thistle and Kolo Toure has rejoined Celtic as a coach.

Brendan Rodgers: Euro cash gulf greater than SPFL inequality

Brendan Rodgers insists the financial advantage Celtic enjoy over the rest of Scottish football cannot be equated to the gulf in resources between his side and their Champions League conquerors Paris Saint-Germain. (Scotsman)

Pedro Caixinha rues missed chances as Rangers draw at Partick Thistle

Pedro Caixinha was left to rue a missed opportunity for Rangers last night as they dropped two points in a dramatic Premiership tussle with Partick Thistle at Firhill. (Scotsman)

• READ MORE: Five things we learned from Partick Thistle 2 - 2 Rangers

Interview: Archie Knox on being a legendary second in command

At Rangers: Paul Gascoigne, Brian Laudrup, Mark Hateley, Alexei Mikhailichenko. Big players often come with big egos but, after haring round Angus looking for anyone who fancied a game, Knox says they were easy. (Scotsman)

Celtic boss calls for financial fair play enforcement

Brendan Rodgers has called on UEFA to sanction clubs who break the financial fair play rules, while maintaining that the gulf between Celtic and other clubs is different from the chasm between the Hoops and the elite European level sides. (Evening Times)

• READ MORE: Rangers’ Josh Windass makes graphic gesture to Partick Thistle fans

Lennon rues Fontaine loss

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has admitted that Hibs have suffered a “real blow” with the news that Liam Fontaine is out for three months with an ankle injury. (Evening News)

Ex-Hearts ace Templeton ‘got lost’ at Rangers, says Levein

Craig Levein believes former Hearts winger David Templeton “got lost” at Rangers, but is delighted to see him back in the Premiership with Hamilton. (Evening News)

Toure joins Celtic coaching staff

Kolo Toure has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36. The Ivory Coast international will not take up the role of technical assistant with Celtic. (Various)

• READ MORE: Partick Thistle 2 - 2 Rangers: How the players rated on each side