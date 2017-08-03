Rumour Mill: Rodgers eyes new signing | Pressley happy to u-turn for Hearts | Griffiths on Glasgow Airport taunts

Brendan Rodgers is looking to add to the Celtic squad before the play-off round of the Champions League, Steven Pressley would be prepared to u-turn on his decision to never manage in Scotland if Hearts offered him the vacant manager’s job, and Leigh Griffiths has opened up on the sick slur he received at Glasgow Airport.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Brendan Rodgers wants to add to his squad before the Champions League play-off. Picture: John Devlin

Pressley open to Hearts job

Former Hearts captain Steven Pressley would be prepared to reverse his decision to never manage again in Scottish football if he were offered the vacant manager’s job at Hearts. The 43-year-old, who spent eight years at the club and is their most capped Scottish international, would be happy to return to the club and work under director of football Craig Levein. (Daily Record)

- Cambridge United boss Shaun Derry is on the shortlist to replace Ian Cathro (Daily Mail)

- Paul Hartley is open to the idea of becoming the next manager of Hearts and once tried to recruit Austin MacPhee as his assistant. (The Scotsman)

- Hearts will look to hire an experienced head coach this time around after gambling on rookie bosses with each of their last two hires. (Evening News)

- Ex-Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn is keen on the Hearts managerial vacancy. (Daily Express)

READ MORE - Rosenborg 0-1 Celtic (agg 0-1): Forrest stunner sees Celtic advance

Griffiths on airport slur

Leigh Griffiths has called the sick taunts he received at Glasgow Airport “shocking” but insists he’s put the incident behind him. The striker, who came off the bench to help Celtic defeat Rosenborg in Champions League qualification on Wednesday night, did admit he was upset by the “paedo” slur, but wishes to get on with concentrating on football. (Scottish Sun)

Maloney to retire

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has revealed that transfer target Shaun Maloney is set to retire after injury concerns put the kibosh on a move to his hometown side. Instead, it looks like the former Scottish international will take up a coaching role at his first club Celtic. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Rosenborg 0 - 1 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

Rodgers hopes for new signing

Brendan Rodgers hopes to recruit some quality to the Celtic squad ahead of their crunch play-off tie to get into the Champions League group stages. The Hoops are a little light at centre-back and striker, with Erik Sviatchenko joining Dedryck Boyata and Moussa Dembele among the list of absentees. Rodgers says any new signing depends on the quality of player and whether they are available at this time. (Scottish Sun)

Scots youngster for Man United squad

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay is being considered for a place in the Manchester United first-team squad this season. The 20-year-old has impressed manager Jose Mourinho during pre-season, including scoring against Ronny Deila’s Valerenga side. Though born in Lancaster, McTominay considers himself Scottish but has yet to be capped at youth level. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Five media faux pas of ex-Hearts boss Ian Cathro

Keatings makes remarkable recovery

James Keatings has made a remarkable recovery after damaging his ankle ligaments just a fortnight ago and is in contention for a place on the bench for this weekend’s Scottish Championship curtain-raiser at Inverness CT. Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon believes it’s more likely the striker will make his return in next week’s Betfred Cup match with rivals Dundee. (Evening Telegraph)

Stokes: Lennon key to Hibs move

Striker Anthony Stokes has revealed that the lure of playing under Neil Lennon again is why he’s set to sign a two-year deal with Hibs. Stokes played for Lennon at Celtic for four years and admitted the Hibs head coach can get the best out of him. “He was a big part of it,” Stokes said. “He knows me well and got the best out of me when I was at Celtic so I’m hoping he can do the same this time around.” (Evening News)

READ MORE - Celtic captain Scott Brown victim of sick cancer taunt on Twitter