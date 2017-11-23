Rumour Mill: Rodgers bristles at reporter | reason for Bruno Alves’ absence | Rangers accused of ‘lacking class’

Brendan Rodgers fired back at a reporter in the wake of Celtic’s 7-1 defeat against PSG, Rangers have revealed the reason for Bruno Alves’ absence from the team, and Barry Ferguson has accused the Ibrox club of “lacking class”.

Brendan Rodgers walks off the park following Celtic's loss in Paris. Picture: Getty

Rodgers bristles at question

Brendan Rodgers asked a BT Sport reporter what Celtic should do after the Scottish champions were thumped 7-1 in the Parc des Princes by European Cup favourites PSG. After the match, it was put to Rodgers if he’d considered going more defensively, to which he responded: “We played five at the back, you want us to play seven along the back?” (Daily Record)

Rodgers: Celtic will be ready for League Cup final

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic’s 7-1 Champions League drubbing in Paris last night will have no negative impact on their preparations for Sunday’s Betfred Cup Final against Motherwell. Despite scoring first through Moussa Dembele, the Scottish champions found themselves on the sharp end of another footballing lesson from Paris Saint-Germain. (The Scotsman)

Dembele can’t enjoy goal

Striker Moussa Dembele said he got no satisfaction from his goal after Celtic were thrashed 7-1 by Paris St Germain in the Champions League. Dembele gave Celtic an early lead but two goals each from Neymar and Edinson Cavani, plus further strikes by Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves left the visitors looking to clinch a Europa league spot in their final game at home to Anderlecht on December 5. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers looks for positives

Boss Brendan Rodgers claims Celtic’s defeat by Paris St Germain brought more encouragement than their seven-goal thrashing by Barcelona last season. He said: “We conceded seven goals in Barcelona when I first came in and I was very disappointed after that. But in a strange way, I thought there were lots of good moments in this game.” (The Scotsman)

Alves had back problem

Bruno Alves is fighting to overcome a back problem after missing Rangers’ defeat on Saturday. The Portugal international was absent from the 2-0 loss at home to Hamilton, but has stepped up his rehabilitation ahead of Friday’s meeting with Dundee. This is contrary to reports which stated the defender missed the match after a bust-up with Graeme Murty. (The Scotsman)

Twumasi on Celtic’s radar

Celtic have been linked with a move for Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi, according to reports in his homeland. The 23-year-old is currently with Astana in Kazakhstan, and actually scored a brace against Celtic in a Champions League play-off match between the two sides in August. (The Scotsman)

Walker’s decision to stay or go

Hearts manager Craig Levein is hoping Jamie Walker stays at Tynecastle beyond January but stressed it will be the player’s decision. Rangers tried several times to sign Walker during the summer transfer window and it is not clear if they remain interested after sacking manager Pedro Caixinha. (Evening News)

Ferguson: Rangers lacking class over manager search

Barry Ferguson feels Rangers are “lacking class” as the search for a new manager rolls on. The ex-captain called for someone from the club to come out and give clarity over the situation, while questioning why they haven’t gone for someone in Scottish football like Tommy Wright or Derek McInnes. (Scottish Sun)

