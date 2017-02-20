Rumour Mill: Real Madrid want Celtic hitman Dembele | Holt eyes up Killie post

Zinedine Zidane is the latest admirer of Celtic’s red-hot striker Moussa Dembele, Cowdenbeath’s Dean Brett admits to betting against own team and Gary Holt expresses interest in Kilmarnock job ...

Real Madrid keeps tabs on Dembele

Spanish giants Real Madrid are the latest team to take an interest in Celtic forward Moussa Dembele. Manager Zinedine Zidane is a keen admirer of the 20-year-old Frenchman and the La Liga outfit have asked Celtic to be kept informed of any bids for his services. Chelsea are among a pack of big-name clubs to be monitoring Dembele, although Parkhead chiefs have slapped a £40million price tag on the player’s head. (Daily Record)

Brett admits to betting against own team

Cowdenbeath defender Dean Brett has admitted to betting against his own team as he faces up to his gambling addiction and an SFA investigation. The 24-year-old has admitted to backing the Blue Brazil’s opposition on more than one occasion. In a frank and honest interview, Brett says that gambling numbed the pain of losing his premature daughter Mollie and his partner Gemma. (The Sun)

Holt throws hat into ring for Kilmarnock job

Former Killie player Gary Holt has expressed his interest in landing the Rugby Park hotseat. Kilmarnock are looking for a new manager after Lee Clark joined Bury last week and Holt, who managed Falkirk before taking up a position at Norwich, said: “Interested? Yes. Desperate for a job? Not at the moment, but I have spoken about it with my family and my agent.” (The Sun)

Tierney: I feared worst after horror tackle

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney feared another spell on the sidelines after being the victim of a horror tackle by Motherwell’s Ryan Bowman. The teenager had a severe wound just above his knee after the challenge – which, amazingly, was not deemed worthy of a red card. Tierney said: “Straight away I thought something bad had happened. It was a horrible challenge. I feared the worst but thankfully I’m okay. I got lucky.” (various)

Hearts set to rip up pitch

Hearts are expected to lay a new pitch for a six-figure sum today after Tynecastle officials became exasperated by its current state. The turf in Gorgie has cut up dreadfully and did not help the Jambos in their 1-1 draw with Inverness. If work starts today, the new surface should be ready for when Hearts host Ross County on March 1. (Edinburgh Evening News)

McInnes: Fightback shows Aberdeen’s quality

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hailed the character of his squad after the scored two goals in the last ten minutes to defeat Kilmarnock 2-1. “We are a team that is used to winning,” he said. “It’s no coincidence that we’ve had a lot of late winners in my time here. It shows the determination of the players to keep going.”

