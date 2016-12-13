Rumour Mill: Rangers won’t give up on title | Aberdeen ‘stronger than Rangers’ | Malky Mackay for SFA role

Kenny Miller insists Rangers have not given up on winning the Ladbrokes Premiership title this season, Andy Considine believes Aberdeen are better than Rangers, and Malky Mackay is set to become new SFA performance director.

Rangers won’t give up on title

Celtic are unbeaten but far from unbeatable, according to Rangers forward Kenny Miller.

Should Brendan Rodgers’ side prevail against Hamilton at Parkhead tonight, they will move 11 points clear of second-placed Rangers with two games in hand and a vastly superior goal difference.

“We’ll never give it up and we won’t concede it but, for us to get it back and make it respectably close, we are going to have to put a run together,” said Miller. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen ‘stronger than Rangers’

Andrew Considine believes the current Aberdeen squad is not only the best he has been involved with but they remain superior to Rangers and will prove it by finishing as Celtic’s closest challengers for a third successive season.

The Dons have made the runners-up spot their own in recent years during the Ibrox club’s enforced absence from the top flight of Scottish football and it is a position the defender is unwilling to relinquish. (The Scotsman)

Mackay for SFA role

The SFA are set to appoint Malky Mackay as the new performance director after a five-month search for Brian McClair’s replacement.

The former Cardiff manager is the lead runner after Austin MacPhee decided to turn down the opportunity in favour of becoming assistant manager at Hearts. (Daily Mail)

McInnes unsure of stars’ future

Derek McInnes admits it will be difficult for Aberdeen to dish out new contracts to every first-team star currently on an expiring deal.

Ryan Jack, Niall McGinn, Ash Taylor, Andy Considine and Peter Pawlett are all out of contract at the end of the campaign and the Aberdeen manager knows it will be “unrealistic” to expect all of them to stay on long-term deals. (The National)

Hearts to appeal Walker yellow

Hearts will appeal the booking issued to Jamie Walker for diving during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.

The 23-year-old was given a yellow card by referee John Beaton following a first-half collision with former Tynecastle team-mate Jason Holt, but replays show contact was made. (The Scotsman)

Brown to wait on international decision

Scott Brown has revealed a decision on the future of his international career will be based on how he copes with Celtic’s gruelling December schedule of fixtures which continues at home to Hamilton Accies tonight.

He remains uncertain as to whether his appearance against England at Wembley was simply a one-off, but has admitted he will be inclined to carry on with Scotland if he continues to cope as well as he currently is with the physical demands of Celtic’s fixture list. (The Scotsman)

Accies want to hold on to Crawford

Hamilton boss Martin Canning is confident of holding on to Ali Crawford until the summer despite interest from England.

Crawford has been in fine scoring form this term, netting seven goals from midfield. His current contract doesn’t expire until 2018, but the Lanarkshire club are expected to cash in on their asset at some point before then. Canning is determined to wait until at least the end of the current campaign. (The Herald)

Collymore trolls Rangers fans

Stan Collymore has taken another shot at Rangers fans after describing the club as a “start up” on social media.

The ex-player and pundit has a long history of riling Rangers fans and made the cheeky response when asked for his thoughts on the Ibrox club’s performance this season on Twitter. (HITC)

Ex-Rangers winger makes Celtic dig

Former Rangers winger Vladimir Weiss made a not-to-subtle dig at Celtic during yesterday’s Champions League draw.

The 27-year-old, who plays for Al-Gharafa in Qatar, asked who Celtic were playing in the next round of the Champions League, before posting three “fishing” emojis a short-time later having reeled in a few unfavourable responses. (HITC)