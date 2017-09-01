Rumour Mill: Rangers will return for Jamie Walker | Celtic agreed Patrick Roberts transfer | Simunovic interest knocked back

Rangers will return in January with a pre-contract offer for Hearts’ winger Jamie Walker, Celtic had a £8million transfer of Patrick Roberts agreed, and the Scottish champions booted out deadline day interest in Jozo Simunovic.

Rangers were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Jamie Walker on deadline day. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Rangers to return for Jamie Walker

Rangers will make another attempt to sign Jamie Walker in January after failing to agree terms with Hearts on a deadline day transfer. The Jambos were holding out for £1million for the midfielder, though Rangers were unwilling to meet such demands. Hearts could now lose Walker for free next summer as Rangers look set to offer a pre-contract in four months time. (Scottish Sun)

Pep U-turned on Roberts transfer

Celtic had agreed a £8million permanent transfer for Patrick Roberts - only for Manchester City to pull out of the deal. City boss Pep Guardiola had a change of heart, preferring instead to send the player back to Parkhead for a season-long loan. Celtic are still paying the EPL side a seven-figure loan fee, while picking up a large slice of Roberts’ weekly pay packet. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic reject Jozo interest

Celtic fended off late interest from a number of clubs on transfer deadline day in order to hold on to defender Jozo Simunovic. Burnley, Crystal Palace and Spartak Moscow were just three of the notable clubs interested in the Croatian centre-back, but Celtc made it known the player was not for sale. (Scottish Sun)

Dempster happy

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has declared herself “very happy” with how the Easter Road club are shaping up for the season after beating off bids from Nottingham Forest for midfield star John McGinn. The English Championship side had offers of £750,000 and £1.5million rejected out of hand, with Lennon describing the first bid as “laughable”. (The Scotsman)

Motherwell windfall

Motherwell landed over £1million on transfer deadline day despite seeing only one of their most valued assets leave the club. Ben Heneghan completed a £400,000 move to Blackburn Rovers, but the Steelmen were able to hold on to top scorer Louis Moult and highly-rated young midfielder Chris Cadden. What’s more, they landed a £750,000 sell-on clause bonus thanks to the sale of Marvin Johnson from Oxford United to Middlesbrough. All of which funded deadline moves for Liam Grimshaw and Peter Hartley. (Scottish Sun)

John eyes Welsh recall

Rangers loan signing Declan John hopes his Ibrox move can help him earn a recall to the Wales squad. The 22-year-old completed a season-long loan from Cardiff City on deadline day and will compete with Lee Wallace for a spot at left-back. John, who’s been capped twice by his country, is looking to establish himself in the Rangers first-team and catch the eye of national team boss Chris Coleman. (Daily Mail)

Lithuania banned from FK fouls

Lithuanian head coach Edgaras Jankauskas has banned his players from giving away free-kicks around the penalty area - because he’s terrified of the set-piece threat from Leigh Griffiths. The Celtic striker famously netted twice from outside the area against England in June and Jankauskas is determined not to let a similar fate befall his side. (Various)

Lithuania game ‘not must-win’

Gordon Strachan has attempted to ease pressure on his players before what most supporters feel is a must-win game by claiming failure to beat Lithuania is not necessarily fatal. The memory of two points slipping through fingers in the final moments against England in June remains painfully vivid. But Strachan says he won’t give up on reaching the World Cup finals in Russia even if Scotland fail to gain a much needed three points in tonight’s Group F clash in Vilnius. (The Scotsman)

• Gordon Strachan is pick all six Celtic players in the Scotland squad against Lithuania. (The National)

