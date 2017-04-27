Rumour Mill: Rangers want Kenny McLean | Caixinha cuts summer holidays | David Murray speaks on EBTs

Aberdeen midfielder is coveted by Pedro Caixinha, Rangers players’ wedding plans have been thrown into doubt and David Murray speaking in court about EBTs.

Rangers plan summer raid for Aberdeen’s Kenny McLean

Rangers have identified Aberdeen’s Kenny McLean as a transfer target and will make a summer move for the player. Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha has drawn up a transfer wish-list which includes the midfielder. McLean has been in fine form this season and has a year left on his Dons contract. He is a cornerstone of the Aberdeen side and it might take a seven-figure fee to prise him away from Pittodrie. (The Sun)

Wedding plans in disarray as Pedro Caixinha cuts players’ summer holiday

Pedro Caixinha has upset the Rangers dressing room by giving the players just nine days off this summer and could now be forced into a U-turn. The first-team squad has been told to report back for pre-season training on 1 June, forcing captain Lee Wallace and striker Joe Garner to rearrange wedding plans. Former manager Mark Warburton had earmarked three weeks off for the players but Caixinha has ripped up those plans but is now coming under pressure to give the players more time off. (Daily Record)

EBTs allowed Rangers to sign top players, admits David Murray

Former Rangers owner Sir David Murray has admitted the controversial EBT scheme allowed the club to attract players that they would otherwise have been unable to afford. Murray was asked about the employee benefit trusts at the Craig Whyte fraud trial at the High Court in Glasgow. EBTs were given to employees over and above their salary and were tax free. (Various)

Hearts to give more tickets to Celtic and Rangers

Hearts will give over the entire Roseburn Stand to Rangers and Celtic next season unless season ticket sales “exceed expectations”. Tynecastle’s capacity will increase from 17,000 to 20,000 when the new main stand is built. In recent seasons Celtic and Rangers have had just two sections of the stand behind the goal at the old school end of ground, giving them just 1,400 tickets. That would increase to 3,500 if they get the full stand. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ladbrokes to extend sponsorship of SPFL

Ladbrokes has agreed a one-year extension to its sponsorship of the SPFL. The new deal for Scottish football’s four divisions is believed to be worth over £2 million per season and there will be an option for a further year. (Daily Record)

Football needs to cut ties with gambling, says Joey Barton

Joey Barton says football should reconsider its links with the gambling industry. The former England midfielder has been banned from all football for 18 months for placing over 1200 bets and believes the sport’s close links with the industry makes it a very difficult environment for players to stop gambling. Barton describes himself as a gambling addict. (The Scotsman)